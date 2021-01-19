OSU sports: Season schedule set for OSU gymnastics, volleyball

Five home meets, at least four television appearances and visits by two national powers to Gill Coliseum highlight the 2021 Oregon State gymnastics schedule, which was announced Tuesday.

Opening the season at home for the first time in five years, the Beavers hosted Boise State on Friday. Staying at home for the second weekend, OSU will host Washington on Saturday in a non-conference meet.

Oregon State will continue their home slate with two televised meets in February. Arizona, ranked No. 24 in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association’s preseason poll, will visit Gill Coliseum on Feb. 13 with Cal, tied for eighth, visiting on Feb. 21.

The Beavers will conclude their home meets against Utah, their highest preseason ranked opponent at No. 4, on March 5.

OSU will make television appearances on the road in 2021 at Arizona (Feb. 13) and at UCLA (Feb. 27). In addition, the road slate for the Beavers includes trips to Arizona State (Jan. 29) and Stanford (March 12).

The regular season concludes at the Pac-12 Championships, March 20 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

NCAA meets will follow the Pac-12 Championships.

