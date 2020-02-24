OSU sports: Beavers announce 16th Hall of Fame class

In his two seasons at OSU, Mwanga (2008-09) became one of the most successful soccer players in the history of the conference. The Portland native was the 2009 Pac-10 player of the year, a first-team all-American, and the 2008 league freshman of the year. Mwanga shares the OSU record for game-winning goals with five, and overall had 18 goals. He was the first Beaver ever taken in the first round of the Major League Soccer Draft, being selected No. 1 by Philadelphia.

Taylor is an internationally acclaimed athlete from the United Kingdom who lettered at OSU from 2004-07. While with the Beavers, she earned freshman all-America honors, was a four-time Pac-10 firs-team honoree, and made all-region three times. She is OSU’s career leader in six statistical categories, including points with 113 and goals with 47.

A former member of the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League, Taylor has a vast amount of international experience that has spanned over a decade. She has competed in the World Cup and for numerous professional clubs. She was named the 2017 International Player of the Year while a member of Arsenal.