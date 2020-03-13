OSU sports: All athletic-related activities and events are suspended

OSU sports: All athletic-related activities and events are suspended

{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo Orange

Oregon State  has announced it has suspended all athletic-related activities and events, including practices for all student-athletes through March 29. This policy is based on social distancing recommendations presented by medical professionals.

Department leadership, in conjunction with the NCAA, the Pac-12 Conference, and medical professionals, are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 virus nationally and internationally.

Updates to future athletics-related events will be made as merited.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News