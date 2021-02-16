OSU roundup

Oregon State’s Madison Simon was named the Pac-12's softball freshman of the week on Tuesday.

Simon finished her first collegiate weekend 7 for 19, including three multi-hit games, with five runs scored. Penciled into the leadoff spot for the Beavers, Simon hit her first triple to drive in her first RBI against Utah State in a 6-0 win on Saturday.

The third baseman added 11 putouts and seven assists during Oregon State’s 5-0 opening weekend.

Simon and the Beavers will return to the field on Feb. 26 in Arizona.

Women's golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Issy Taylor fired a 2-over 74 to lead the Beavers in the second round of the Sun Devil Winter Classic on Tuesday.

The Beavers sit in 10th place with 18 holes to play with a 31-over 302-305—607 at the par-72, 6,482-yard Talking Stick Resort Piipaash Course .

The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:45 a.m. MT on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Taylor dropped in a birdie on the par-5, 471-yard fifth hole in the second round that helped her finish with a 74 and move into a team-best tie for 27th place with a 6-over 76-74—150.