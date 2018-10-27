SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Oregon State women’s collegiate 4+ won its division at the team’s fall opener in Sacramento at the Head of the American on Saturday.
The Beavers’ V4, which was powered by Shelby Larkin, Jane Smeins, Emma Bernou, Claire Williams, and coxed by Bailey Daniels, rowed in 20-minutes 0.7-seconds to win the division. OSU outpaced second place Stanford by more than seven seconds for the crown.
Oregon State’s entered one boat into the Women’s Collegiate 8+ taking seventh place overall. Manned by Mimi Ballinger, Eliza Adams, Zoe Adamson, Scout Sutton, Liz Matzdorf, Claire Diller, Katie Descheemaeker, Gaby Yakemow, and coxed by AnnaRuth Neville, the Beavers finished the course in 17-minutes 46.2-seconds. Pac-12 Conference opponent Washington won the V8 with a time of 17-minutes 2.2-seconds.
OSU had three entries into the women’s collegiate 2- division. Adamson and Abigal Watts placed the highest of the three in 14th place in a time of 20-minutes 57.2-seconds.
Diller and Ballinger picked up an 18th place finish with a time of 21-minutes 18.5-seconds, while Alina Hagstrom and Sutton managed a 19th place finish in 21-minutes 24.2-seconds. Washington won the V2 with a time of 19-minutes 28.2-seconds.
Swimming
The Oregon State Swim Team fell to No. 21 Arizona 152-103.
The Beavers started off the meet with a strong 400 medley relay with the A Relay (Felicia Anderson, Cali Rowland, Paige Maynard, and Kitty Schneider) finishing in second, three seconds short of the winners. The B Relay (Brooke Hofmann, Fernanda Rodriguez, Arianna Letrari, and Amanda Hoejberg) finished third.
"There was a better focus over these last two weeks heading into this meet," Beaver Head Coach Jennifer Buffin said. "We really homed in on what we needed to do to compete in every single race and I think that showed in a lot of our races. Against a Pac-12 teams this is one of our best performances in the last couple of years."
The Beavers also got big individual performances from a pair of freshmen in Chloe Bowman and Lindsay Swail. Bowman finished in 3rd in the 1000 free and followed it up with a second-place finish in the 500 free. Swail finished with third place performances in the 100 and 200 backstroke.
"I thought we came into this meet much better prepared," said Buffin. "We've learned a lot about ourselves since our matchup with Arizona State. With such a young team it's a lot of learning that is going on during these early meets."
The Beavers are back in action on Friday, November 16th in a home tri-meet with Seattle University and Southwestern Oregon Community College.