Ten Oregon State men’s rowers were named to the Pac-12 Men’s rowing all-academic team when it was announced Tuesday.
Three OSU rowers earned first team honors including seniors Camron Gharib (political science) and Hunter Smith (mechanical engineering) and junior Tyler Gray (biohealth sciences). It is the third straight year Gharib has earned first team honors and second in a row for Gray. Smith is a three-time all-academic selection.
In addition, a quartet of Beavers achieved second team honors. Senior Austin DeMartine (management) and juniors Josh Hocker (civil engineering), Roman Pjajka (marketing) and Jacob Randall (fisheries and wildlife sciences) were second team honorees for the second year in a row. DeMartine has twice been an honorable mention selection while Pjajka and Randall each have one previous honorable mention to their names.
Honorable mention recognition went to senior Jacob Hart (business administration), as well as sophomores Nick Taylor (mechanical engineering) and Nick Touchette (mechanical engineering). It is the second straight honorable mention award for Pjajka.
Women's rowers honored
Fifteen Oregon State women’s rowers were selected to the Pac-12 women’s rowing all-academic team.
It's the third straight year OSU has had 15 rowers honored for their efforts in the classroom.
Senior Eliza Adams (marketing) and junior Scout Sutton (environmental economics and policy) earned first team honors for the second consecutive year. It is the third time overall Adams has received all-academic recognition.
Oregon State also placed five rowers on the second team list including seniors Alina Hagstrom (public health) and Maddie Vinson (human development and family sciences), juniors Diana Oppenheimer (biochemistry and biophysics) and Abigail Watts (management) and sophomore Claire Williams (environmental sciences). It is the third straight all-academic honor for Hagstrom, Oppenheimer and Vinson and the second for Watts.
Earning honorable mention all-academic honors are seniors Mimi Ballinger (merchandising management), Katie Descheemaeker (kinesiology) and Claire Diller (mechanical engineering), juniors Bailey Daniels (fisheries and wildlife sciences), Cassy Lozano (biology) and Mackenzie Rice (psychology) and sophomores Becca Pritchard (biology) and Natalie Tercek (biology). It is the third straight award for Ballinger, Descheemaeker and Diller while Daniels, Lozano and Rice also garnered academic accolades last year.
Track and field
Nine Oregon State track and field athletes have been named to the 2019 Pac-12 all-academic team.
The Beavers had two members named to the first team with one earning second team honors. Seven others garnered honorable mention honors.
Junior thrower Lindsay McShane earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season. McShane is a kinesiology major with a 3.98 overall grade-point average. Graduate student Colette Richter joins McShane as a first-team honoree, earning the designation for the first time in her career. Richter is a crop science major carrying a 3.92 GPA.
NCAA Championships qualifier Ann Wingeleth was named to the all-academic second team for the first time in her career. Hailing from Lyman, Wyo., Wingeleth is a human development and family science major holding a 3.85 GPA.
The Beavers honorable mentions include senior Saskia McNairy, junior Tory Edwards, sophomores Claire Corbitt, Rebecca Ledsham and Jessica Molina, and freshman Keely McLaughlin.