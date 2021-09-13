OSU roundup: Raschilla promoted to associate gymnastics coach

The Crimson Tide won three national championships (2002, 2011, 2012), finished national runner-up three times, made 19 Super Six appearances and captured six Southeastern Conference titles. He also helped Alabama gymnasts win 15 individual NCAA titles.

Softball

The softball team has added Sarah Hoechlin as the director of operations, head coach Laura Berg announced Monday.

"I am very excited about adding Sarah to our staff," Berg said. "I've had the pleasure of knowing her as a manager and I know she will do a fantastic job as our director of operations. Sarah's attention to detail and work ethic will help her succeed and impact our players while she is here."

Hoechlin's position focuses on travel planning, equipment, scheduling and special project coordination. She rejoins the Beavers staff after serving as a student manager for two years, departing the program in December 2019.

Prior to her return to Oregon State, Hoechlin spent time with the Corvallis Knights as the promotions and game day operations coordinator after working as the department's intern in 2019 where she was named staff member of the year.