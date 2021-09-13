OSU roundup: Raschilla promoted to associate gymnastics coac

After completing his first year with Oregon State gymnastics, Bryan Raschilla has been promoted to associate head coach, coach Tanya Chaplin announced Monday.
"I am thrilled to announce the promotion and contract extension for Bryan," added Chaplin, who is entering her 25th year as coach. "Bryan tirelessly works to make our program one of the best in the country. He has a remarkable work ethic, is a great technician and a successful recruiter. His enthusiasm, experience and attention to detail positively impacts our student-athletes in the classroom and in the gym."
Raschilla works primarily with the vault and uneven bars teams. In 2021 as an assistant, Raschilla helped Madi Dagen reach the NCAA Championships as an individual vault qualifier.
"This truly is an honor, and I am very blessed to be a part of this Oregon State gymnastics program," Raschilla said. "Tanya and Michael Chaplin are the epitome of class and there are a few programs or coaches that are held in such high regard and respected nationally."
Prior to Oregon State, Raschilla spent two years as a volunteer assistant coach at Auburn where he provided assistance in all events, database management and worked with all program camps.
Raschilla spent the previous 22 years at Alabama, including the last four seasons there as the program's associate head coach.
The Crimson Tide won three national championships (2002, 2011, 2012), finished national runner-up three times, made 19 Super Six appearances and captured six Southeastern Conference titles. He also helped Alabama gymnasts win 15 individual NCAA titles.
Softball
The softball team has added Sarah Hoechlin as the director of operations, head coach Laura Berg announced Monday.
"I am very excited about adding Sarah to our staff," Berg said. "I've had the pleasure of knowing her as a manager and I know she will do a fantastic job as our director of operations. Sarah's attention to detail and work ethic will help her succeed and impact our players while she is here."
Hoechlin's position focuses on travel planning, equipment, scheduling and special project coordination. She rejoins the Beavers staff after serving as a student manager for two years, departing the program in December 2019.
Prior to her return to Oregon State, Hoechlin spent time with the Corvallis Knights as the promotions and game day operations coordinator after working as the department's intern in 2019 where she was named staff member of the year.
"I am thrilled to be back at OSU and working with such a tremendous coaching staff," Hoechlin said. "During my time with the (Corvallis) Knights, I gained valuable experience that will help me as I embark on my professional career at OSU. It feels great to be a part of the legendary Beaver Nation again and I am excited to see what is in store for this team."