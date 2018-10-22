BERKELEY, Calif. — Freshman defender Alex Cover’s 92nd-minute goal lifted the Oregon State men’s soccer team to a 1-0 overtime Pac-12 win over California on Sunday.
“This was a very gutsy and resilient performance from our team,” coach Terry Boss said. “Today was about finding a way to win against a very good Cal team. Our guys gave everything today and refused to settle for anything less than three points. I could not be more proud of this team.”
Cover’s score was his first career goal as the Englishman found the net following up a shot from junior Loke Strenov.
Fellow freshman Adrian Fernandez recorded five saves to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season. As a team, Oregon State moves to 8-4-3 on the season and 4-2-1 in Pac-12 play.
Oregon State started the match on the front foot, creating a pair of scoring chances and earning a corner kick within the first six minutes. California would battle back, taking six shots in the opening 45 minutes before the sides headed to the break scoreless.
Sofiane Djeffal took the Beavers’ first shot of the second half, firing just wide in the 56th minute. The freshman followed that up with his second shot of the match four minutes later, but the effort was blocked.
Gloire Amanda took aim in the 80th minute, but his shot was off target. Tchilao missed high in the 87th, and the teams headed to overtime with the score level at zero.
Cover finished off the match less than two minutes into extra time to send the Beavers back to Corvallis victorious.
The Beavers return to Lorenz Field this week as they host San Diego State and UCLA in their final two home games of the regular season.
Women's golf
LAS VEGAS — Ellie Slama tied her best collegiate score to lead the women's golf team to first place after the first round of the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.
Slama, a sophomore from Salem, fired a 5-under 67 that included five birdies and 13 pars to put her in a tie for second place and only a stroke behind Olivia Jackson of Tulsa. Slama shot a pair of 5-under 67's at the Ron Moore Invitational last fall.
The Beavers lead the 17-team field after posting an 8-under 280 at the par-72, 6,343-yard Boulder Creek Golf Club. The 8-under 280 equals the third-lowest score in program history.
Tulsa and Long Beach State are tied for second place, four spots behind Oregon State, with a 4-under 284. Augusta and Idaho (2-under 286) were the other teams to conclude the opening day under par.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Monday.
"We did a good job staying patient and had a solid finish," coach Dawn Shockley said.
Junior Mari Nishiura carded her best career score as a Beaver, a 2-under 70, and is tied for eighth place in the 90-player field. Her best previous score was a 1-over 72 at the Coeur d'Alene Invitational last fall.
Junior Nicole Schroeder was the other Oregon State golfer in red figures with a season-best 1-under 71 for a tie for 13th place.
Senior Olivia Benzin is tied for 26th place after an even-par 72 and senior Susie Cavanagh is tied for 50th place with a 3-over 75.
Volleyball
Amy Underdown had 14 kills but it wasn’t enough as the volleyball team fell to California in three sets.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-23 and 25-20.
With the loss, the Beavers fall 10-12 overall and 0-10 in the Pac-12.
Underdown led the Beavers in kills for the second straight match and Maddie Goings added 13 but OSU couldn’t sustain its play throughout the match. Grace Massey and Kayla Ellis each tallied seven digs and Maddy Gravley led the effort at the net with a team-leading three blocks.
Oregon State travels to play at Arizona on Friday at Arizona State on Sunday.
Women's soccer
LOS ANGELES — The women's soccer team fell to No. 9 UCLA, 6-0.
UCLA led 4-0 at the half. The Beavers continued to battle through the second half, but UCLA scored two more goals for the easy win.
Redshirt-junior goalkeeper Lindsay LaMont finished with nine saves for the Beavers (2-14, 1-7).
Oregon State returns home to host Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Oct. 28.
Men's rowing
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The men’s rowing team had a strong start to the fall season at the 54th Head of the Charles Regatta in on the Charles River with a top-10 finish.
The Beavers finished in seventh place overall in the Men’s Championship 4+ category. OSU traversed the 3-mile course in a time of 17 minutes, 58.316 seconds.
Oregon State placed fourth among collegiate opponents in the category, after placing third the previous two years.
KNRB won the Men’s Champion 4+ with a 17:10.194, while Brown University won the category for the Collegiate Championship division.
The Beavers are back in action at the Portland Fall Classic on Oct. 28.