SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Shawn Lu fired a career-best 7-under 63 to lead the Oregon State men’s golf team in the opening round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate on Friday.
A junior from Honolulu, Lu eagled the par-5, 561-yard 17th hole and added five birdies in his bogey-free round to put him in second place, one stroke behind Luis Gagne of LSU (8-under 62).
The 63 equals the lowest score in program history. Alex Moore (Oregon Duck Invitational, 2011) and Jonas Liebich (Amer Ari Invitational, 2016) each shot a school-record 9-under 63; Calum Hill (Alister MacKenzie Invitational, 2016) carded an 8-under 63.
Lu’s previous career-best was a 7-under 64 in the second round of last year’s Saint Mary’s Invitational.
The Beavers are tied for 10th place in the 14-team field after shooting a 3-under 277 at the par-70, 7,081-yard Mirabel Golf Club. LSU (17-under 263) holds a two-stroke lead over Georgia Tech and Arizona State (15-under 265).
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7 a.m. Saturday. Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Freshman Nolan Thoroughgood finished the first round with a 1-under 69 and sophomore Spencer Tibbits shot an even-par 70. Junior Kyosuke Hara and freshman Sean Kato each carded a 5-over 75.
Men's soccer
PORTLAND — The Beavers surrendered a late goal and fell 2-1 to 15th-ranked Portland at Merlo Field. The loss snapped a six-game unbeaten streak.
Senior Don Tchilao scored his fourth goal of the season for the Beavers on a penalty kick in the 67th minute, tying the game. However, OSU could not score again.
Portland took the lead in the 60th minute, converting on a loose ball in the box, and went back ahead in the 80th minute after Tchilao had scored on a PK for the third time this season.
Anthony Atilola returned to the field for OSU after missing the previous four games with an injury. OSU opens the Pac-12 season on Sept. 29 by hosting Washington at Lorenz Field.
Women's soccer
OSU opened Pacific-12 Conference play with a 6-0 loss to No. 23 Colorado at Lorenz Field.
Colorado scored three times in the first nine minutes to take an insurmountable lead. The Beavers (1-8-0, 0-1-0) had 13 shots but were unable to score.
OSU resumes Pac-12 action at Washington on Thursday and at Washington State on Sept. 30.