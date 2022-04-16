OSU roundup: Friedman leads 1-2-3 800-meter sweep in Portland

The Oregon State women’s track and field team posted five all-time top-10 school marks on Saturday while competing at the Lewis & Clark Invitational in Portland and on the second day of the Beach Invitational at Long Beach, Calif.

The Beavers sent a skeleton squad to Portland but they excelled, winning all three events they entered and setting three top-10 marks in the 800 meters.

Senior Mari Friedman led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 800 in 2 minutes, 7.5 seconds to better her No. 3 all-time mark by nearly one-half second. Redshirt junior Kaylee Mitchell was second in 2:08.2, the No. 4 all-time mark, and redshirt junior Grace Fetherstonhaugh was third at 2:11.17, the No. 9 mark.

Freshman Christina Geisler won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:56.09, missing a top-10 all-time effort by less than a second. And redshirt Delia DeLeon led a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 OSU sweep in the 1,500 with winning time of 4:34.57.

On Day 2 of the Beach Invitational, sophomore Adael Scatena posted the No. 7 all-time clocking in the 400 hurdles and placed 14th in 1:02.01.

In the final event, the 1600 relay foursome of Scatena, redshirt sophomore Paige Sefried, freshman Jada Hurley and junior Taylor Weidinger finished ninth in 3:51.01, the No 7 all-time performance.

Freshman Lara Denbow and senior Emma Nelson tied for second in the high jump at 5-7.25. Redshirt senior Taylor Crockem was ninth in the shot put at 48-8.75.

On Friday, the Beavers set three all-time top-10 school marks on Day 1 of the competition.

Redshirt freshman Markayla Billings took 15th place in the hammer and assumed the No. 5 spot with a mark of 179-8. Redshirt freshman Jade Whitfield moved from No. 10 to No. 9 by throwing 158-5, bettering her PR by more than four feet.

Sophomore Ella Knott placed sixth in the javelin and improved her No. 8 all-time mark to 150-6.

Men's rowing

The No. 18 Oregon State men’s rowing team completed a busy day Saturday at Dexter Lake. The Beavers came up short in their dual with No. 10 Stanford, while also racing numerous other boats as part of the Collegiate Covered Bridge Regatta.

The Oregon State Varsity 8 placed behind Stanford, clocking in at 6 minutes, 5.8 seconds. The JV8 also finished behind the Cardinal with a time of 6:17.1.

The Beavers’ 3V8 finished third in a Varsity 8 race in the afternoon. The Oregon State Novice/Freshman 8 placed first in its race, beating out second-place Western Washington in that event.

Oregon State entered four boats in the Varsity 4, with three of them taking the top three spots in their heat. The victorious boat was the Oregon State A boat, which featured Coxswain Mateo Olmedo, Grant Hemingway, Ryan Ramsey, Christian Touhey and Samuel Silberstein.

