Oregon State men;s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle announced Tuesday the addition of Payton Dastrup to the program.
Dastrup signed a financial aid agreement with the Beavers.
Dastrup, a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward from Mesa, Arizona, spent the past two years at BYU. A waiver has been filed with the NCAA for Dastrup to be eligible for the 2018-19 season. A decision is expected in the next two weeks.
Dastrup played 56 games in his two years at BYU and averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes, while shooting 47.7 percent (51 for 107) from the field and 35.6 percent (16 for 45) from beyond the arc. He played in 32 games as a sophomore after playing in 24 as a freshman.
He scored a career-high 14 points against Idaho State on Dec. 21, 2017 and grabbed a career-best six rebounds against Texas Southern on Dec. 23, 2017.
Dastrup graduated from Mountain View High in Mesa in 2014 where he was a four-star recruit by ESPN, Scout and Rivals. As a senior, he led Mountain View to a 21-8 record while averaging 16.5 points and 13.0 rebounds, and was named Mesa All-City Boys co-MVP and earned first-team honors.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Panama from 2014-16.
“We are thrilled to be adding Payton to our program,” Tinkle said. “He’s a highly-skilled forward who can play multiple positions and has the ability to stretch the floor shooting the ball from the perimeter. He’s a big, strong body in and around the basket and a very skilled, tough, hard-nosed player with a high IQ.
“Beyond that, he’s an incredible teammate. He won the teammate of the year award last year at BYU. So he’ll bring instant maturity and also add to the chemistry of this year’s team. He’s a great kid from a great family who will make an instant impact on our program.”
Dastrup chose Oregon State because: “I feel like this program is looking to return to greatness, and I want to be a part of that. It feels like family, and I can’t wait to get started and bring a lot of excitement to Beaver Nation.”
He will major in human development and minor in Spanish.
Volleyball
Oregon State swept Seattle in a nonconference volleyball match at Gill Coliseum.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.
Maddie Goings had nine kills and Maddy Gravley and Amy Underdown both had eight for the Beavers.
Lindsey Schell finished with seven blocks and Maddie Sheehan led the team with 26 assists.
The Beavers improve to 10-2 overall with the win.
Women's golf
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amanda Minni and Ellie Slama each won their match for the second consecutive day to go unbeaten at the East West Match Play Challenge.
The women’s golf team narrowly lost to Ohio State 3-2 on Tuesday, a day after falling to Iowa State 3-2. The Beavers finished in second place in Sunday’s 36-hole stroke play competition to earn a spot in the four-team championship match play bracket.
The match-play format was five golfers competing head-to-head in individual play with one point given to the winning player. The first team to three points won the match.
Sophomores Minni and Slama both went 2-0 in the tournament at the par-72, 6,292-yard Radrick Farms Golf Course.
Minni defeated Yukie Sasaki of Ohio State 3 and 2, a day after taking down Taglao Jeeravivitaporn of Iowa State 4 and 3. Slama cruised to a 5 and 3 win over the Buckeyes’ Nikilotte Schroeder to move to 2-0 following Monday’s victory over Iowa State’s Chayanit Wangmahaporn.
The Beavers have three weeks off before competing at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in Seattle Oct. 9-10.
Men's golf
DRIGGS, Idaho — The men’s golf team opened its 2018-19 season with a tie for second place at the Showdown in the Rockies.
The Beavers concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with an 8-under 283-288-285—856 at the par-72, 7,613-yard Huntsman Springs Golf Course to finish tied for second with Texas Tech.
Utah won the tournament with a 22-under 842. Pac-12 foes Arizona (4-under 860) and Colorado (16-over 880) finished fifth and eighth, respectively.
“It was a solid start to the season,” coach Jon Reehoorn said. “Overall, we did a lot of good things but simply got outplayed the last six holes.
“We have some areas of the game to clean up, but I love the energy this team played with. To finish second was disappointing and they can use the frustration to fuel them going forward.”
Sophomore Spencer Tibbits finished in a tie for fourth place with an 8-under 70-66-72—208. His best career finish is fourth place at last spring’s Duck Invitational and his best 54-hole score is an 11-under 202 at last year’s Alister MacKenzie Invitational.
Junior Shawn Lu finished the tourney strong with two sub-par rounds that helped him climb the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 14th place with a 1-over 75-71-71—217.