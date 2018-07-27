Oregon State baseball head coach Pat Casey will be recognized prior to the Seattle Mariners’ game with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, August 4 at Safeco Field.
Casey is slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the teams play their third game of a four-game series at 7:10 p.m. PT. Tickets for that night’s game are available at mariners.com.
Casey, who just completed his 24th season with the Beavers, was named the National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) after leading the program to its third national championship. He has been named the national coach of the year by at least one organization in five different years – 2005, 2006, 2007, 2017 and 2018.
The Beavers finished the year 55-12-1 and saw seven players named All-American at least once. Oregon State also had 16 student-athletes named Pac-12 All-Academic – a league best – with Jack Anderson named the Scholar-Athlete Of The Year.
Men's soccer adds players
The Oregon State men's soccer team has added 14 more players to its roster for the 2018 season, head coach Terry Boss announced Thursday.
James Carvell, Alex Cover, Adrian Crespo, Nikkye DePoint, Sofiane Djeffal, Adrian Fernandez, Dominic Fewel, Takumi Hebert, Godwin Igwe, Carlos Moliner, Albert Pedra, Johnny Rodas-Hills, Miles Sanchez, and Austin Wormell will all join the Beavers for the upcoming campaign.
"I'm excited to welcome these young men into the Oregon State soccer family," Boss said. "Each of these student-athletes embodies the meaning of character and perfectly aligns with our team's mission to relentlessly pursue excellence in the classroom, on the field and relationally. This is an exciting group of incomers and they complement a very special group of returning players."
