OSU roundup: Carey named Pac-12 gymnast of the week

Oregon State freshman gymnast Jade Carey earned two Pac-12 awards for her record-breaking performance in the conference opener against UCLA and UC Davis.

Carey was named both the Pac-12 gymnast and freshman of the week on Tuesday after she broke Oregon State's all-around record by posting a 39.800 on Sunday, surpassing Chari Knight’s 39.750 that was set back in 1993. In just her second meet at OSU, Carey won her second consecutive all-around title by posting scores of 9.90 or higher on all four events.

She began the meet scoring her second consecutive 9.90 on the vault to claim the highest score of the night on the apparatus. She also added 9.95 on bars which also was the best score of the night after Olympic teammate and now UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles posted a 9.925. Carey’s back-to-back personal-best 9.975s on beam and floor helped record the highest all-around score in the nation through three weeks of competition.

Carey is ranked first nationally in all-around and shares first place on bars. She is tied for fourth on beam, eighth on floor and tied for ninth on the vault through Jan. 24.

The Beavers are back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday at California.

Wrestling

Oregon State redshirt junior Hunter Willits has been named the Pac-12’s wrestler of the week.

The honor is the first of Willits’ career, and he’s the third Beaver to be recognized this season, following Mateo Olmos on Nov. 9 and Devan Turner Dec. 21.

Willits, ranked 17th in the nation at 157 pounds, received the recognition after going 2-0 in OSU’s wins over Northern Colorado on Friday and Wyoming on Saturday.

He opened the trip with a 7-2 decision over Nathan Moore in Greeley, Colorado. Willits followed that up with an 4-3 overtime decision over No. 11 Jacob Wright of Wyoming. The win was Willits’ second this season against a ranked foe, and he improved his season-long win streak to four.

Willits is 9-4 this season, and 6-1 in dual matches. He is 65-37 lifetime at Oregon State.

The Beavers are back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arizona State.

Women's basketball

Future Beavers Timea Gardiner and Raegan Beers have both been selected to compete in the McDonald’s All-America Game, the organization announced Tuesday. Both players are slated to join the Beavers for the 2022-23 season after signing in November.

Gardiner and Beers were chosen as part of the 24-player group that will compete in the contest, which will be held on March 29.

Gardiner, of Ogden, Utah, is a five-star recruit and is ESPN’s No. 6 rated player in this year’s signing class. The forward is a three-time all-state honoree, as well as an all-region selection.

Gardiner has made her mark with USA Basketball as well, helping lead the USA U-16 squad to a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA America’s in Puerto Aysen, Chile.

Beers (Littleton, Colorado) is a five-star recruit and is among ESPN’s top 10 players in the nation, as well as the site’s No. 3 post. She is a two-time all-state honoree, and was a Max Preps All-America honorable mention in 2020. Beers earned Jefferson County player of the year recognition in 2019, and made the county's first team in 2020.

Oregon State will make up its postponed games at Washington at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

