OSU roundup: Beavers wrap up volleyball season with loss to Ducks

The Oregon State volleyball team concluded its 2021 campaign on Friday, falling to No. 19 Oregon in straight sets, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.

Before the match, Oregon State honored seniors Maddie Goings, Grace Massey and Lindsey Schell.

The OSU all-time digs record holder, Massey, finished the night with 16 digs and ends her career totaling 2,174. Goings finished the match with seven kills and six digs. Goings finishes with a total of 1,299 career kills, moving into seventh in the record books. Schell had four blocks and concludes her Beavers career with 331 total blocks, good for 12th in program history.

Freshman Kateryna Tkachenko led the offense with eight kills. Freshman Izzi Szulczewski dished out 24 assists to go along with three blocks and three digs.

Wrestling

Oregon State's dual meet at No. 1 Iowa has been canceled due to travel difficulties en route to Iowa. The Beavers are next in action Dec. 3 and 4 at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

