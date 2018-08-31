PORTLAND — The Oregon State volleyball team won both matches at the Rose City Showdown on Friday.
The Beavers (4-1) defeated UC Davis 3-1 in the opening match and then rolled to a 3-0 win against Portland State.
Despite a slow start, the Beavers defeated the Aggies (3-2) in four sets by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-17.
“We were ugly in the way we played but found a way to win,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “Every team has moments where they don’t play well and have to find a way when you’re not your best. Now we know we can get in a hole and still get out.”
Amy Underdown led the Beavers with 18 kills and 12 digs, while Maddie Goings added 15 kills and 12 digs as well. Grace Massey collected a team-high 23 digs and Kayla Ellis added a season-high 17 digs. Maddy Gravley notched four blocks.
“I thought Kayla Ellis was very good today, she brought really positive energy," Barnard said. "We are using more of our roster to get the job done, which is very different than last year. But that’s fine. We have depth and are finding that we can rely on different personnel in different situations.”
The Beavers defeated the Vikings (1-4) by scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-21.
“We were certainly more focused this afternoon and the offense was much crisper,” head coach Mark Barnard said. “Overall, we did a good job with what we can control. Our energy was better tonight, we passed better and got more swings in transition.”
Goings led the Beavers with 12 kills and seven digs and Underdown recorded 10 kills and nine digs. Massey tallied 12 digs and Lindsey Schell notched five blocks to lead the defense.
The Beavers travel again next week to take part in the K-State Invitational. OSU will face Nebraska-Omaha, North Texas and Kansas State on the trip.
Men's soccer
Oregon State played shutdown defense but could not get the ball into the net and had to settle for a scoreless tie in a nonconference game against Xavier at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers dominated the shot count 19-6 and nearly found the net on numerous occasions in the match, including a Don Tchilao shot off the post in the 90th minute.
Xavier received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
"Xavier is a really good team and I expect them to have a very good year," OSU coach Terry Boss said. "I think our team matured today. Every time we are on the field we get a little bit better. This is a game we wanted a little bit more from, but I'm proud of the way we ended. We started a little bit slow, but we came on strong. If that game had lasted five more minutes I think we would've won it."
Both sides controlled possession for stretches during the opening 45 minutes.
Hassani Dotson and Sofiane Djeffal took shots from distance in the first half, but the teams headed to the break at 0-0.
Eric Diaz came close to putting the Beavers on top in the 56th minute, but his curling effort drifted just over the crossbar. Oregon State followed that up with back-to-back corner kicks in the 69th.
Tchilao nearly netted his third goal of the season in the dying moments of regulation, curling a left-footed effort off the post.
Freshman goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez posted his first collegiate shutout.
The Beavers will hit the road for the first time this season on Monday, when they head east to take on Penn State.