SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Oregon State cross country team won the Bronco Invitational at Baylands Regional Park in Santa Clara, Calif. on Saturday morning.
It was the second win of the season for the Beavers, who finished with 48 team points. Rice and Utep tied for second with 172 points, while Wyoming took fourth with 174 points.
The Beavers had seven times that made the Oregon State top 20 all-time list.
“I’m very pleased with our effort today,” OSU coach Louie Quintana said. “We continue to show great depth, which is important as we move into championship season.”
Senior Juliana Mount paced the Beavers on the 6,000-meter course finishing in third place in 20:12.40. She was joined in the top 10 by freshman Mari Friedman who finished in sixth at 20:20.70, the third-fastest time in Oregon State history.
Freshman Haley Wolf continues her strong start to her collegiate career with an eighth place finish in 20:25.90. Wolf was already on the top 20 all-time list, but improved her mark up to No. 5 all time.
“Individually, JJ [Mount] was a star, but she had company today,” said Quintana. “Mari Friedman was closing hard and ran her best race as a Beaver and Haley Wolf took some risks and engaged in the front group.”
“Grace [Featherstonhaugh] keeps getting better and better each week,” said Quintana. “But our heart and soul will be Lexi Reed and Audrey Lookner, they are as steady as they come.”
Reed was the fourth Beavers to cross the finish line in 13th place, and improving her all-time mark to No. 11 with a time of 20:44.50. Lookner followed close behind finishing in 18th place overall with a time of 20:48.70. Featherstonhaugh recorded the 13th fastest time in OSU history running at 20:50.40 on the way to a 19th place individual finish.
Brigette Takeuchi, Alyssa Foote and Sara Christianson all managed top 20 marks as well on Saturday. Takeuchi ran the 14th-best time in OSU history at 20:55.0, while Foote’s time of 21:05.20 and Christianson’s time of 21:06.10 were fast enough for No. 17 and No. 18, respectively.
Batya Beard (21:50.50), Maddie Fuhrman (22:16.70), Mikayla Sodersten (23:11.50) and Alexa Hayes (23:18.80) finalized the field of competition for OSU.
“This was a nice and commanding win,” said Quintana. “We will now flip the calendar and prepare for the Pac-12 Championships.”
Women's soccer
Salt Lake City — Oregon State women's soccer team fell to Utah, 2-0, in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon.
Utah jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first half.
Taylor Lemmond attempted to put Oregon State on the board in the 39th minute of play and Helena Brown took her shot in the 41st minute, but both would be saved by Utah's goalkeeper. Utah would maintain their 2-0 lead into halftime.
Junior Ashleigh Fonsen took a shot in the 80th minute of play, but it ended up going over the top of the goal.
The Beavers held the Utes scoreless for the second half as redshirt junior Lindsay LaMont would record three saves in goal.
Oregon State will continue their road stretch next week when they travel to Los Angeles for games against USC and UCLA.