MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Oregon State volleyball team moved to 6-2 after sweeping North Texas to conclude the K-State Invitational.
The Beavers went 2-1 in Manhattan after recording a split on Friday with a sweep of Omaha and four-set loss at Kansas State.
Saturday morning’s scores against the Mean Green were 25-22, 25-22 and 25-20. The win by the Beavers avenges a three-set loss to UNT last season, which was OSU's first loss of the season.
“That was the best morning match we’ve played in a long time,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “Our number of errors were significantly down and that really tells me we were ready to play.”
The Oregon State offense ran smoothly through most of the match with the Beavers posting their best attack rate of the season with 50 kills and just 11 errors. Freshman setter Maddie Sheehan recorded a season-high 44 assists, as she ran a balanced offense that featured three players reaching double figures in kills with Maddie Goings coming up with a team-best 14.
North Texas held the lead through most of the opening set until the Beavers capped a 5-1 run with a pair of blocks by a tandem of Lindsey Schell and Haylie Bennett to gain the lead 21-20. After the Mean Green scored consecutive points, OSU reeled off the final the final four points of the set, 25-22.
In the second set, the Beavers used a 7-1 run to get out to a 11-5 lead. OSU remained in control still holding the advantage at 17-12, when UNT rallied with a 5-1 roll to close the gap to 18-16. However, four straight points by the Beavers including an unexpected kill by libero Grace Massey and a pair from Bennett pushed the lead back to 22-16 and OSU held on to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Following the break, Oregon State jumped to an 8-3 lead behind four Goings kills and a pair from Maddy Gravley, who tied her career-high with 11. OSU entered a lull and UNT took advantage rolling off six straight points to take the lead at 12-11. Still trailing 17-16, the Beavers mounted a response going on a 6-0 run to regain the lead at 22-17. OSU held on through a series of sideouts to capture the set (25-20) and the match.
“Maddie Sheehan did a good job distributing the ball. My one takeaway from the weekend is that her connection with Haylie (Bennett) has really improved this week. She is an important weapon for our offense so that is very important and was a big plus this weekend.”
Goings led the Beavers’ offense with 14 kills and Bennett and Gravley added 11 apiece. Grace Massey led a trio of Beavers with 15 digs to anchor the OSU defense while Bennett, Gravley and Lindsey Schell each posted three blocks.
Men's soccer
OSU rolled to a 3-1 win against Cal State-Bakersfield on Friday at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers scored two goals in the first 17 minutes. After a quick score for CSUB, Gloire Amanda tied it with a goal from close range off a blocked shot at 7:56.
Eric Diaz slipped a shot past the goalie for the second and the Beavers went into the half with a 2-1 lead. Don Tchilao curled a shot into the corner of the goal off an assist from Diaz to give the Beavers the two-goal lead at 65:33.
"I was proud of the way the guys came out,” OSU coach Terry Boss said. "We spent a lot of time [preparing] for this game, and the boys bought in.
"We made it difficult on ourselves by getting a red card late on, but the fight, the resiliency and the will to win was inspiring. We [feel] good about where we stand moving forward. We still have places to improve, but I love where this group is at.”
The Beavers outshot the Roadrunners 17-8. OSU plays UC Davis at Lorenz Field on Monday.
Cross-country
SEATTLE — Haley Wolf and Juliana Mount placed fifth and sixth leading the Oregon State cross country team to a second place finish at the 2018 Sundodger Cross Country Invitational on Saturday morning at Lincoln Park in Seattle.
“The team raced smart and patient,” said head coach Louie Quintana. “We sat back with Washington and let Boise State roll with their front group.”
Boise State is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation and showed why on Saturday taking first place with 17 team points. The Beavers totaled 49 points in second place, with the Huskies of Washington taking third place with 73 points. Trinity Western (111 points) and Seattle University (148 points) rounded out the field.
Haley Wolf in her first race for the Beavers crossed the line in fifth place in a time of 20:55.20. Senior Juliana Mount eclipsed the finish line just a few seconds later in sixth place with a time of 20:58.40.
“JJ [Juliana Mount] and Haley [Wolf] were rock solid up front,” said Quintana.
A trio of Beavers had top-20 finishes in Mari Friedman, Audrey Lookner and Brigette Takeuchi. Friedman earned an 11th place finish in 21:23.50, while Lookner (21:43.30) and Takeuchi (21:44.70) finished back to back in 16th and 17th.