Oregon State defeated Seattle University 135-63 and Southwest Oregon Community College 135-54 in the DAM Cancer meet and set 15 career-best times along the way.
The Beavers jumped out in front in the first event, sweeping top 3 in the 200-medley relay. The A relay team of Felicia Anderson, Cali Rowland, Paige Maynard, and Kitty Schneider finished out in front with a time of 1:45.93.
"We're doing exactly what we have been trying to do since the start of the year," Coach Jennifer Buffin said. "Every week we come in and try to be better than we we're the week before. It's not about coming in and focusing on how many events we win, it's about how we can get better as a program every week. It was a great performance on a team level and on an individual level for everybody that got in the pool. "
Chloe Bowman kept the Beavers rolling, taking first in the 1000 freestyle and setting a career best with a time of 10:38.40. She would later finish the 500 free with a time of 5:14.64, another career best for the freshman.
"(The freshmen) play a big role in what this program is going to do, not only this year but what they are going to do in the future," Buffin said. "We want to build a culture of winning, and where everybody who is on this roster is a contributor, whether they are a senior or a freshman."
The Beavers are back in action with the USA Winter Nationals and Husky Invitational November 28th-December 2nd.
OSU volleyball falls
The Oregon State volleyball team pushed Utah to a fifth set but could not come away with a win on Friday evening at Gill Coliseum.
Set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 10-15.
Amy Underdown led OSU with 26 kills and Maddy Gravely added 10.
Maddie Sheehan had 44 assists and Kayla Ellis finished with 21 digs.
The Beavers take on Colorado at 11 a.m. on Sunday in Gill.