OSU roundup: Beavers swept in softball series at Washington

Oregon State rallied to tie the game late but couldn’t avoid a third straight one-run loss at Washington, losing 3-2 in eight innings on Saturday as the Huskies swept the Pac-12 softball series in Seattle.

Oregon State (31-12, 7-8) got back to even with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Grace Messmer led off with a homer to center field. After Harleigh Braswell reached on an error, Madison Simon drove her home with a double to right-center to tie the game. The Beavers got a runner to third base with one out but couldn’t score again.

Washington (25-11, 6-6) scored in the bottom of the eighth on a single and an error on the play, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly.

Messmer and Simon each had two hits for Oregon State, which hosts UCLA in a three-game series starting Friday.

Washington 2, Oregon State 1

Frankie Hammoude hit her 12th home run of the season and Sarah Haendiges struck out six in Friday’s loss.

Hammoude's dinger was the 40th longball of her career, making her the third player in program history to reach that mark.

Haendiges went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits and two runs.

Madison Simon recorded a single and Savanah Whatley notched a double in the contest. Des Rivera found her way to second base on a line-drive that was ultimately ruled an error.

Washington struck first, plating a pair in the third to take the lead. Hammoude launched a no-doubter over the left-field wall in the fourth. The Beavers looked as though they might tie it in the fifth when Rivera reached second, but she was stranded there.

Whatley doubled to right-center in the sixth, and advanced to third as the fielder misplayed the ball to put the Beavers within striking distance with none out in the frame. But Oregon State was unable to bring her home.

Men’s golf

Jackson Lake finished under par for the second consecutive round to pace the Oregon State men’s golf team, which concluded play Saturday at the Thunderbird Collegiate at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Beavers finished 12th as a team, shooting a 10-over 862. Oregon State ended Saturday’s final round at 3-over.

Lake shot a 1-under 70 Saturday to finish under par for the second consecutive round. He posted a 2-under 69 in round two Friday, and ended the trip with a 3-under 210. It’s the second time this season he posted back-to-back rounds, following the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate in February.

Lake birdied three holes Saturday to highlight his seventh round under par this season. Lake posted 12 birdies over the three rounds and finished tied for 17th.

