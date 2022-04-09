OSU roundup: Beavers open Pac-12 softball series with win over Wildcats

The Oregon State softball team snapped its 15-game losing streak against Arizona with a 4-1 victory on Friday night at Kelly field.

Freshman Sarah Haendiges (10-2), the reigning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, held the Wildcats in check for six innings, allowing one unearned run while giving up three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.

Mariah Mazon pitched a scoreless seventh to secure the victory.

Oregon State made the most of its four hits against Arizona's Hanah Bowen (7-6). After giving up an unearned run on a throwing error in the top of the first, Oregon State took the lead with a pair of sacrifice flies in the bottom of the inning by Frankie Hammoude and Grace Messmer.

In the second, Erin Mendoza walked and scored on a double by Kiki Escobar. The Beavers added another run in the fifth as Eliana Gottlieb walked and ultimately scored on Messmer's second sacrifice fly of the game.

The Beavers (30-8, 6-4 Pac-12), have won five games in a row and are ranked 20th in the latest D1 softball poll.

Oregon State and Arizona (20-13, 1-9) will play at 4 p.m. Saturday and wrap up the series at 11 a.m. Sunday. Both games are on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Saturday's game.

Track and field

Redshirt senior Keely McLaughlin won the hammer and shot put and placed second in the discus on Friday to lead the Oregon State women’s track & field team to a second-place finish at the John Knight Twilight Meet at McArthur Field at Western Oregon University.

McLaughlin threw 48 feet, 1¾ inches to pace a 1-2-3 Beaver sweep in the shot put and then added a mark of 178-4 to spark a 1-2-3 finish in the hammer. She then took second to teammate Jade Whitfield in the discus with a mark of 151-5.

The Beavers won 8 of the 10 events they entered and scored 202 team points. The host Wolves won the team title with 230 points.

Freshman Jada Hurley doubled in the 100 (12.19 seconds) and 200 (25.37). Senior Emma Nelson won the high jump (5-7); redshirt senior Delia DeLeon captured the 800 (2:16.01) and junior Taylor Weidinger was first in the 400 hurdles (1:03.69).

The Beavers set two top-10 marks in the hammer. Redshirt sophomore Markayla Billings improved her No. 6 all-time mark six inches to 175-4 and took second. Redshirt sophomore Caitlyn Marx placed third, posted a PR by four inches to 155-2 and bettered her No. 9 mark on the all-time list.

The Beavers will compete in two meets next week. Some will head to Long Beach, Calif., for the Pacific Coast Invitational on April 14 and the Beach Invitational at Long Beach State on April 15-16. Others will compete at the Lewis & Clark Invitational in Portland on April 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.