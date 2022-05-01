OSU roundup: Beavers lose thriller at Oregon

A throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning by Oregon State gave Oregon a 4-3 victory Saturday in the second game of their softball series at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.

Oregon's Ariel Carlson led off the final inning with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Jasmine Williams then hit a grounder to Oregon State shortstop Savanah Whatley, whose throw to first was off-target, allowing Carlson to come around with the winning run.

The Beavers (31-17, 7-13 Pac-12) took the lead in the second inning on a two-run home run by Grace Messmer.

Oregon (28-16, 7-13) struck back with a three-run blast by Carlson in the fourth.

Oregon State tied the game in the fifth. Kiki Escobar, who went 3 for 4, doubled and then scored on a triple by Eliana Gottlieb.

Sarah Haendiges started in the circle for Oregon State, giving up three run on four hits and two walks.

Mariah Mazon came on in relief in the sixth with two on and no outs. The Beavers got out of the jam, getting the first out when catcher Lici Campbell threw out Han Delgado on a stolen bas attempt. A line-out and a strikeout ended the threat.

Oregon starter Makenna Kliethermes struck out 11 but did not figure in the decision. Stevie Hansen worked a scoreless seventh to earn the win.

Track and field

Isabelle Esler unleased the second-longest throw in Oregon State women’s track and field history to win the javelin on Saturday, leading the Beavers on Day 2 of the High Performance meet at the Whyte Track & Field Center.

A freshman from St. Mary’s Academy in Portland, Esler’s winning throw of 165 feet, 11 inches came on her second attempt and was a PR by more than 14 feet. She moved from sixth to second on OSU’s all-time list and sparked a 1-3-4-5-6 finish in the event.

The Beavers won three of the four field events contested and finished second, third, fourth and fourth in the four track events they entered.

Esler’s mark was one of four top-10 all-time standards turned in on a cool, breezy, showery day at the track. And she wasn’t the only Beaver to better a PR and improve her standing on OSU’s all-time javelin pecking order.

Sophomore Ella Knott was third at 151-11, a PR of 15 inches registered on her final attempt, and moved from eighth to seventh on the all-time list. Freshman Maryann Ackerman, competing unattached, took fourth at 149-8.

Sophomore Adele Scatena was second in the 100 hurdles in 14.25 seconds, the sixth-fastest time in school history. And freshman Jada Hurley PRed in the 100 and placed fourth in 11.99, No. 8 all-time.

Senior Emma Nelson claimed the high jump at 5-7¼, clearing on her second attempt. Senior Mari Friedman was fourth in the 800 in 2:08.25, just off her PR of 2:07.50.

Redshirt senior Keely McLaughin led a 1-2-6 OSU performance in the shot put with a winning effort of 48-7½. Redshirt senior Taylor Crockem was second (47-6¼), and grad student Jordan Spradlin placed sixth (42-4).

The Beavers will compete at the Oregon Twilight Meet at Hayward Field on May 6-7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.