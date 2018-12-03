SAN FRANCISCO — Oregon State wide receiver Timmy Hernandez has been named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Academic First Team as the league named its 2018 football selections on Monday.
Additionally, 21 Beavers were named honorable mention. They include: B.J. Baylor, Conor Blount, Andre Bodden, Blake Brandel, Jordan Choukair, Isaiah Dunn, Keegan Firth, Champ Flemings, Isaiah Hodgins, Sumner Houston, Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Drew Kell, Connor Kelsey, Luke Leonnig, Jeffrey Manning Jr., Trent Moore, Mason Moran, Artavis Pierce, Daniel Rodriguez, Kolby Taylor and Moku Watson.
To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.0 grade point average, be a starter or a significant reserve and play in at least half of his team's games. They may not be in their first year at their institution.
Hernandez, a mechanical engineering major with a minor in aerospace engineering, has been recognized for the second time following his 2017 selection. He was also named an Academic All-District 8 selection last month and is eligible to be an Academic All-American, with that squad announced Dec. 10.
Hernandez recently completed his career, becoming the 31st player in school history with 1,000 or more receiving yards in a career. He tallied 107 catches for 1,259 yards – ranking 23rd all-time - and seven touchdowns over three seasons with the Beavers.
Houston (construction engineering management) was recognized by the Pac-12, for the fourth time in his career while his fellow offensive lineman, Brandel (business), was selected for a third time. Choukair (digital communication arts), Hughes-Murray (psychology), Moore (business administration) and Pierce (sociology) all made their second Pac-12 All-Academic squad.
Fifteen Beavers were honored for the first time on Monday. They are: Baylor (public health), Blount (human development and family science), Bodden (accountancy), Dunn (human development and family science), Firth (business information systems), Flemings (public health), Hodgins (communications), Kell (public health), Kelsey (digital communication arts), Leonnig (business administration), Manning Jr. (university exploratory studies), Moran (marketing), Rodriguez (digital communication arts), Taylor (marketing) and Watson (communications).
Men's soccer
Sophomore Joel Walker has been named to the Pac-12 All-Academic First Team, the conference office announced Monday. Joining him in the academic honors are honorable mentions Hassani Dotson, Don Tchilao and Loke Strenov.
Walker, who also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors this season, is a marketing major with a 3.91 GPA. The sophomore made 16 starts and played in 19 matches in 2018, scoring a pair of goals and notching one assist. Walker has played in a total of 37 career matches.
Dotson is a public health major, and earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors this year. The senior started all 20 matches this season, playing every minute of the campaign for the Beavers. Dotson’s lone goal of the year came against UCLA on Oct. 28, as he netted the third goal in Oregon State’s 4-3 victory.
Tchilao is a speech communication major who made the All-Pac-12 First Team. The senior led the team in points with 23, on seven goals and nine assists. Tchilao topped the conference in assists, and was tabbed as Pac-12 Player of the Week twice this season.
Strenov is majoring in business administration. The junior made four starts and played in nine matches, while missing the opening weeks of the season due to injury. Strenov recorded one assist on the year, helping set up Alex Cover’s game-winning overtime goal vs. California.