MADISON, Wis. — The Oregon State cross country team wrapped up its season on Saturday at the NCAA Cross Country Championships at Zimmer Cross Country Course in Madison.
“It was such a cold and snowy day, but we performed with the resiliency that has become our trademark this year,” began second year head coach Louie Quintana. “We made up a lot of ground over the last 2K of the race and finished 27th in the country and only a handful of points from the top 25.”
Oregon State came into the championship event ranked No. 29, but managed to finish a few spots ahead of that ranking. The Beavers finished in 27th place overall with 600 team points. Pac-12 member Colorado won the championship with 65 team points; New Mexico (103 pts), Oregon (160 pts), Michigan (213 pts) and Stanford (232 pts) round out the top five.
“This is the set up and motivation that we need to keep this program elevating,” said Quintana. “We are really happy to be competing at the national meet. What this team did, in my second year here, out of the toughest region in the country to get to this meet is such a Cinderella story. We are all so hungry for much, much more.”
Senior Juliana Mount paced the Beavers on a chilly day in Madison finishing in 42nd place overall. Mount traversed the 6,000-meter course in 20-minutes, 39.3-seconds. The two-time All-Region runner missed All-American by two placings.
“JJ just missed being an All-American by two places,” said Quintana. “She raced great though, it was tough, cold and snowy conditions and she raced great. She is an All-American in my book, she has paved the path for future team and individual success here at Oregon State University.”
Freshman Haley Wolf crossed the finish line in 126th overall with a time of 21-minutes, 18.7-seconds. Redshirt sophomore Lexi Reed was the third scoring runner for the Beavers. Reed ran a time of 21-minutes, 29.4-seconds finishing in 155th overall.
The final two counting scores came from sophomores Audrey Lookner and Brigette Takeuchi. Lookner placed in 197th with a time of 21-minutes, 52.5-seconds, while Takeuchi finished in 216th with a time of 22-minutes, 7.8-seconds.
Freshman Mari Friedman and Grace Fetherstonhaugh rounded out the field of competition for the Beavers. Friedman finished with a time of 22-minutes, 39.3-seconds and Fetherstonhaugh finished in 22-minutes, 48.9-seconds.
OSU wrestling
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Highlighted by sophomore 157-pounder Hunter Willits' second place finish, the Oregon State wrestling team continued its season at the Navy Classic on Saturday.
The Beavers placed 12th as a team with 41.5 team points. Michigan State took the team championship, while Indiana and Navy round out the top three.
This is Willits' first placing at the Navy Classic as the Pueblo, Colo. native went 4-1 on Saturday. He opened with a 10-5 decision in the Round of 32 and followed that up with a pin in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinals Willits earned a 4-2 decision, before a 6-2 decision in the semifinals earned him a spot in the championship match. Willits dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 9 Larry Early of Old Dominion.
Oregon State had one other place-winner on Saturday in 197-pounder Corey Griego. Griego started the day off with a pin that took just 1-minute, 30-seconds. A 10-8 decision over Michigan State's Nick May earned his place in the semifinals. However, Griego medically forfeited out of the tournament.
Two other Beavers reached the consolation finals in 133-pounder Kegan Calkins and heavyweight Jamarcus Grant. Calkins lost a close 3-2 decision to Garrett Pepple of Indiana, while Grant dropped a major decision to Michigan State's Chase Beard.
OSU rowing
The Oregon State rowing programs finished the fall schedule with the annual Orange and Black Regatta on the Willamette River at the OSU Boathouse Saturday morning.
Fans lined the east bank of the Willamette to cheer the Beavers to the finish at the OSU dock. The fans were treated to a “chaotic” race day as OSU men’s rowing coach Gabe Winkler called it.
“It got a little wet and a little wild out there but it was a good time all around,” senior men’s rowing captain Hunter Smith said.
The teams divided up into two squads – orange and black – with crews from the Team Orange claiming victory over Team Black team.
“What a fantastic day for this event. The weather was perfect and we had countless alums, family and friends here to enjoy the event with us,” Winkler said. “It was a great showing by the Oregon State rowing community.”
“This was a really good team building day,” OSU women’s rowing head coach Kate Maxim said. “It was a great way to build a bond between the men’s team and the women’s, between alumni and families. It was just a good Oregon State spirit day and a nice homecoming of sorts for our rowing program.”
The men's and women's programs are now idle until the spring. The men's team kicks off its spring season at the Lake Las Vegas Invitational March 2-3. The women’s rowers open their season on March 9 against Stanford at Redwood Shores, Calif.