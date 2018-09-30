Oregon State sophomore outside hitter Maddie Goings registered her sixth double-double of the season but the Beavers fell to No. 24 Arizona Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers lost by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-22 to fall to 10-6 overall and 0-4 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats improved to 14-2, 3-1.
“We were better today than on Friday,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “Arizona is a big team and when they play well it is a difficult matchup for us. Today they played well and we didn’t do enough at the net to slow down those hitters and we needed to be better with our serving game to get them out of system.”
In each of the first two sets Arizona took early leads that Oregon State could not overcome. OSU used a 4-0 run in the opening period behind a pair of kills by Amy Underdown and a Makenna Browne ace to tie the game at 7-7, but the Wildcats had an answer taking nine of the next 11 points. Arizona took the set 25-18.
The second set went much like the first with the Beavers unable to sustain a run dropping the set 25-13.
The Beavers kept it within striking distance in the third set. Kills by Maddie Goings and Kyla Waiters pulled the Beavers to within two at 13-11, before the Wildcats began to move out. Arizona served for the match at 24-17, but OSU fought back. A block and a kill by Goings and an ace by Kayla Ellis forced the Wildcats to call for timeout at 24-21. The Beavers fought off a fifth straight match point when UA’s Candice Denny attack went wide, but that was all OSU could muster losing the third set 25-22.
Goings led the offensive attack with 12 kills and registered her sixth double-double of the season adding 12 digs. Grace Massey led the back row defense with 14 digs and Ellis recorded 13 digs and two aces.
After playing four out of five matches at home, the Beavers travel to Los Angeles to take on USC on Thursday and UCLA on Saturday.
Women's soccer
Pullman, Washington — Oregon State women's soccer team battled but ultimately fell short in a 2-0 loss at No. 9 Washington State.
Redshirt freshman McKenzie Weinert and sophomore Kaillen Fried were the lone Beavers to get shots off in the first half. Weinert took a shot in the 23rd minute that was blocked by Washington State that Fried followed with her own shot that ended up going wide.
Freshman goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba managed to have six saves in the first half while holding the Cougars to only one goal in the at the 19th minute mark.
Freshman Sydney Studer was the first Oregon State player to fire a shot in the second half around the 69th minute that was scooped up by Washington State's goalie.
Weinert and Studer would each get one more shot during the second half, but could not find the back of the net on either occasions.
Skiba would record five more saves in the second half before leaving the game in the 64th minute. This allowed freshman Emma Deane to make her first OSU appearance in goal. Deane went on to record her first save in the 77th minute of play.
Oregon State returns home to host California on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the Dam Cancer game against Stanford on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Beavers will welcome back OSU women's soccer alumni for Alumni Weekend.