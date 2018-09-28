The Oregon State volleyball team fell to Arizona State in straight sets on Friday in a Pacific-12 Conference match at Gill Coliseum. Set scores were 25-22, 25-16, 25-19.
"Our offense was vanilla, Arizona State played well and dug everything," OSU coach Mark Barnard said. "We had moments with our passing but overall we just didn't have it in any aspect of the game.
"We'll need to be better to win games in this conference."
Lindsey Schell, Amy Underdown and Maddie Goings each had nine kills for the Beavers (10-5, 0-3); Underdown had nine digs, just missing a double-double. Maddy Sheehan had nine assists and Grace Massey added 13 digs.
Santiam Christian grad Maddy Gravley had five blocks and Daniela Vargas added a season-high four. Kayla Ellis had two aces, giving her 11 on the season.
The Beavers (10-5, 0-3) host No. 24 Arizona at noon on Sunday in their next match.
Cross-country
MADISON, Wisc. — Senior Juliana Mount led the way as the Beavers had a strong showing at the Nuttycombe Invitational. They defeated two nationally-ranked and placed 16th in a 33-team field at the Zimmer Cross Country Course.
“We didn’t have a perfect day, but it was still historic in the growth of this program,” coach Louie Quintana said. “We beat nationally-ranked teams and some pretty historically good programs.
"It's a nice one-year turnaround for us.”
The field featured 15 nationally-ranked teams. OSU totaled 409 team points, just four behind No. 29 Oklahoma State. The Beavers defeated No. 25 Providence and No. 27 Georgetown, and Colorado State and Texas, which received votes in the most recent Top 25 poll.
The lone senior on the team, Mount led the squad for the second race in a row by placing 36th overall in 20:28.6 over 6,000 meters.
“JJ [Mount] was great,” Quintana said. “I gave her a conservative plan, partly to help her teammates. Even though she ran great she will race when better when I just let her go.”
Freshman Haley Wolf improved her all-time mark in the OSU record book with the 10th-best all-time mark in a 6,000-meter race (20:52.5). Sophomore Lexi Reed notched the 13th-fastest time(21:05.6); sophomore Brigette Takeuchi (21:18.4) tied for 20th on the all-time list.
Sophomore Audrey Lookner (21:25) was the last scoring runner, improving her best time of the season by nearly 20 seconds. Freshmen Mari Friedman ( 22:07.40) and Grace Fetherstonhaugh (DNF) also competed.
“We ran very well,” Quintana said. “But we still have more to give.”
Other members of the team will compete at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem on Saturday. Hosted by Willamette University, the race begins at 10:20 a.m.