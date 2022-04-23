OSU roundup: Beavers fall to No. 4 UCLA, 3-2

The 20th-ranked Oregon State softball team fell to No. 4 UCLA, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at Kelly Field.

This is the fifth consecutive one-run loss for the Beavers (31-14, 7-10 Pac-12 Conference). The teams will conclude the series at noon Sunday in Corvallis.

Freshman Sarah Haendiges (10-5) struck out seven in 4⅔ innings of work. Senior Mariah Mazon pitched the final 2⅓ frames, giving up no hits with three strikeouts.

Oregon State broke through in the first to take the 1-0 advantage. Kiki Escobar collected her 60th hit of the season to lead off for the Beavers and Frankie Hammoude connected on an RBI single to left.

After two scoreless innings, UCLA's offense heated up in the top of the fourth to plate three runs off four hits.

Mazon homered in the sixth to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the rally fell short.

On Friday night, Oregon State carried a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning, but the Bruins scored five runs in the final frame to take a 6-5 victory.

Oregon State took the lead in the fifth when Kaylah Nelson doubled and Grace Messmer followed with a home run for the Beavers.

The Bruins got one run back in the sixth with a solo shot by Delanie Wisz.

Oregon State added a pair of runs in the sixth to go ahead 4-1. Escobar doubled to right field and Eliana Gottlieb delivered a two-out single up the middle, advancing Escobar to third. Nelsen capped the inning with a two-run single down the left-field line.

The Bruins responded with a vengeance in the final frame, plating five runs off five hits. Wisz hit a two-run double to tie the game and Maya Brady hit a two-run home run to put UCLA out front.

Freshman Des Rivera hit her first career home run over the left-field fence to give Oregon State life in the final half inning but the Beavers were unable to complete the comeback.

Mazon (12-6) gave up nine hits and struck out nine in her complete-game performance.

Track and field

Grace Fetherstonhaugh set her third school school record on Friday, sparking the Oregon State women’s track and field team at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field.

The redshirt junior shaved almost four seconds off the 3000-meter steeplechase mark and placed second in 9 minutes, 44.76 seconds, just .02 seconds behind the winner. Her former PR was 9:50.40 and was the No. 2 time in school history before Friday.

The old record was 9:48.30, set by redshirt junior Kaylee Mitchell at last year’s Pacific-12 Conference championships. Mitchell placed fourth on Friday in 9:53.67.

Fetherstonhaugh also holds the OSU records in the 1500 (4:17.25) and 5000 (15:58.93), and ranks ninth in the 800 (2:11.17).

Junior Anneke Moersdorf won the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 8¼ inches. Sophomore Adael Scatena took second place in the 400 hurdles in 1:01.41, a PR by nearly a second and the sixth-best time in school history. Junior Taylor Weidinger was third in 1:03.17.

The Beavers claimed six top-10 spots in the 1500, led by sophomore Amber Jackson at 4:32.10, good for second place. Redshirt senior Delia DeLeon was fourth (4:33.20).

Redshirt freshman Jade Whitfield was fourth in the discus at 159-7; redshirt senior Keely McLaughlin was fifth at 149-9.

