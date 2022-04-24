OSU roundup: Beavers drop series finale to Bruins in Pac-12 softball

Oregon State scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but the rally wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss to UCLA Sunday afternoon at Kelly Field.

The fourth-ranked Bruins swept the Pac-12 Conference softball series over No. 20 Oregon State (31-15, 7-11), with each victory coming by a single run.

Des Rivera had an RBI single and Madison Simon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the final frame, but a pair of strikeouts left Rivera stranded to end the game.

After UCLA took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Oregon State answered back with one run in the second. Jade Soto scored an unearned run for the Beavers on a throwing error by the Bruins.

UCLA (36-5, 13-2) stretched its lead with single runs in the third and sixth.

Rivera and Savanah Whatley each had two hits to lead the Beavers and Frankie Hammoude went 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored.

Oregon State starter Mariah Mazon (12-7) went the distance giving up four runs, two earned, on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

UCLA reliever Megan Faraimo (16-1) got the win, striking out seven in 5⅔ innings of work.

Oregon State will start a three-game series at Oregon at 6 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Track and field

Oregon State junior Anneke Moersdorf set a school record in the triple jump on Saturday at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field.

Competing in the event for the first time this season, Moersdorf posted a mark of 40 feet, 8¼ inches, breaking Michele Turney’s former record by almost eight inches and taking second place. Turney’s standard of 40-0.75 had stood since 2014.

The 1600 relay foursome of Taylor Weidinger, Paige Sefried, Jada Hurley and Mari Friedman took second in 3 minutes, 47.82 seconds, the No. 2 all-time performance in school history. It just missed erasing the school record of 3:47.40, which was set in 1980 and is the oldest school record of events customarily held.

The third of Saturday’s four top-10 performances came from redshirt freshman Jade Whitfield in the hammer. She placed eighth in 164-5, a PR by more than six feet.

Freshman Isabelle Esler threw 153-05 in the javelin, taking third place and setting a new PR.

Friedman also placed third in the invitational 800 in 2:07.65. Senior Emma Nelson took third in the high jump at 5-7.

Redshirt senior Keely McLaughlin was fourth in the shot put (49-11.75) and sixth in the hammer (175-6).

The Beavers will host their annual High Performance Meet on Friday and Saturday at the Whyte Track & Field Complex.

Field events start at 10 a.m. Friday with the first track event set for 1 p.m. On Saturday, field events will begin at 11 a.m. and track events at 2:30 p.m.

