Oregon State freshman Gloire Amanda has been named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, the site announced Monday morning.
Amanda scored two goals on the week, netting the game-winner vs. No. 10 Stanford on Thursday, before recording a 76th-minute equalizer in the Beavers’ 2-1 comeback win over California on Sunday. The forward leads Oregon State with six goals this season, good for second in the Pac-12.
A sociology major, Amanda now has four goals in Oregon State’s last seven matches, and has played all 90 minutes in six-straight games. Monday’s recognition marks the freshman’s first weekly honor of the year, as he joins Kolade Salaudeen as Beavers to net College Soccer News Team of the Week honors this season.
Oregon State (7-4-2) will play at Stanford on Thursday.
OSU baseball
The Oregon State baseball team is headed back to Hillsboro’s Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday for an exhibition game with Sacramento State. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
The Beavers, the 2018 national champions, are returning to the stadium six months after defeating Portland in front of nearly 5,000 fans at the home of the Single-A Hillsboro Hops.
On Sunday, the Beavers and Hornets are expected to play 18 innings. Admission to the exhibition is free and the team will sign autographs after the game.