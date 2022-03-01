OSU notebook: Talia von Oelhoffen named to all-Pac-12 team

Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen has been named to the all-Pac-12 team as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Taya Corosdale received honorable mention for the all-defensive team and Greta Kampschroeder received honorable mention all-freshman. The awards were announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Von Oelhoffen leads the Beavers with 13.9 points and 3.1 assists per game this season. She has scored in double-figures 17 times this year, including four games of 20 or more.

Despite only playing a partial season in 2020-21, the conference deemed that von Oelhoffen is not eligible for Pac-12 freshman awards this season.

Corosdale is among the top 10 in the Pac-12 in both blocks and rebounds this season. The forward is averaging 1.2 rejections per contest to go along with 7.4 boards.

Kampschroeder has started the last 23 games for the Beavers, and is averaging 5.7 points per contest. The guard was named the Maui Jim Maui Classic Most Outstanding Player in December, and has scored in double-figures on five occasions.

The Pac-12 media awards are slated to be released later this week.

Softball

Senior Mariah Mazon has been named the Pac-12 player of the week. The conference nod is the fourth of her career and first this season.

The conference award is the third straight week that a Beaver has been honored after Kiki Escobar (freshman of the week, Feb. 22) and Frankie Hammoude (player of the week, Feb. 15) did so.

Mazon struck out a combined 27 batters in three appearances last week, collecting three wins in the Beavers' five games. Mazon surrendered just eight hits and four walks over the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic weekend and gave up one earned run.

Mazon also led the all players in the tournament in total hits (11), RBIs (13) and doubles (four) while finishing second with eight runs scored. Mazon led the team with two home runs and slugged an exceptional 1.150, registering 23 total bases.

Gymnastics

Jade Carey was named the Pac-12's freshman of the week for the fifth time this season and Kaitlyn Yanish was recognized as the specialist of the week for the first time this season.

Carey tied her Oregon State all-around record with a 39.825 against Stanford on Friday. Highlighting the competition was her third career perfect 10 and second on the floor. Carey is now second all-time in Oregon State history with three perfect 10s and also holds the top four program all-around scores and seven of the eight top all-arounds.

The Olympic gold medalist took home all five event titles against the Cardinal, including all-around (39.825), vault (9.95), bars (9.95), beam (9.925) and floor (10.0) and now holds 32 individual titles this season.

In her final home meet of her career, Yanish finished third on vault (9.825) before scoring a 9.95 on her final floor exercise at Gill Coliseum. The super senior also was recently nominated for the prestigious AAI Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top senior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.