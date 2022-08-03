OSU notebook: Softball program announces three incoming transfers

The Oregon State softball team has added three transfers to its 2023 roster, head coach Laura Berg announced Wednesday. Abby Doerr, Carson Saabye and Chloe Moffitt will all join the Beavers squad.

Doerr is a catcher who spent her first three seasons at Alabama. She started 35 games in 2022, recording 17 RBIs and posting an on-base percentage of .294. During her sophomore campaign, Doerr started 13 games and hit a two-run homer at the Women’s College World Series. She started 17 games during her COVID-shortened freshman campaign.

A Eugene native, Doerr was an All-State honoree in high school, and earned the Oregon Sports Award for Softball Player of the Year.

Saabye is a middle infielder, who has spent the last two years at Florida State. She redshirted the 2022 season, after appearing in 13 games during her freshman campaign. In 2021, Saabye tallied two hits in her seven at-bats, tallying a double and walking three times.

Saabye, from Monument, Colorado, hit .585 in her freshman campaign and .475 as a sophomore.

Moffitt joins the Beavers from College of San Mateo, where she was a pitcher and played first base. She was a First-Team All-American in 2021 and earned CCCAA All-NorCal honors in 2022. Moffitt made the State Championship All-Tournament Team, while helping San Mateo to a state title last season.

Oregon State returns the vast majority of its squad from 2022, which made the Women’s College World Series.

Women's rowing

Oregon State has added Dan Harrison and Abby Ernst to its coaching staff, head coach Kate Maxim announced Wednesday. In addition, Michael Eichler has been promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach.

Eichler joined the Oregon State staff in 2017, helping the Beavers both as an assistant coach and in the role of recruiting coordinator. He helped guide Oregon State to the NCAA Championships this season, as the Beavers placed 14th in the team’s first appearance in the event since 2009.

Harrison returns the Oregon State staff after spending the last five seasons with the Michigan women’s rowing program. He coached the Wolverine freshman boat to Big 10 championships in 2019 and 2021.

Harrison served as an assistant coach at Oregon State from 2015-17, helping guide Oregon State to a sixth place finish in the Pac-12 in the final season of his first stint with the program.

Ernst comes to Oregon State after spending the 2021-22 campaign at Ohio State, where she served as boatrigger and volunteer assistant coach. In that role she assisted with regatta operations, and helped maintain and repair equipment, amongst numerous other duties. Prior to her time with the Buckeyes, she worked for both Iowa and Wisconsin, serving roles both in coaching and operations.