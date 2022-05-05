OSU notebook: Oregon State men's golf to compete at Texas regional

The Oregon State men’s golf team is headed to Bryan, Texas, for the 2022 NCAA Division I regionals.

The Bryan Regional will be held May 16-18 at the Traditions Club and will be hosted by Texas A&M.

This is the 19th trip to the regionals in the program's history and the sixth under head coach Jon Reehoorn. The Beavers are advancing for the third consecutive full season – the 2019-20 season was canceled early due to Covid-19. Last season, Oregon State tied for second at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, advancing to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2010.

Eighty-one teams have been selected for the 2022 postseason. The top five teams at each regional (and the top individual not on an advancing team) will advance to the 30-team NCAA Championship May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Volleyball

Oregon State welcomes the additions of Nursena Ballioglu, Inna Balyko and Liepa Lavickyte for the 2022 season.

Ballioglu, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, comes to Corvallis from Gaziantep, Turkey. She helped her club team take second and third place in Turkey during her career.

Balyko, a transfer from Rutgers who is from Moscow, Russia, appeared in 112 matches for the Scarlet Knights during her four-year career. The 6-foot-1 setter averaged 8.85 assists per set and ranks fifth all-time in program history for career assists (3,342). The First Team All-Big Ten player also ranks second in career aces (99), second in attacking percentage (.340) and fourth in total blocks (273) in the Rutgers' history books. Balyko holds the school record for assists in a three-set match with 47. She finished with a total of 33 double-doubles, including 10 from the 2021 campaign.

Lavickyte, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker from Sandnes, Norway, appeared in numerous Norwegian championships with her home club and was awarded the top middle blocker on five different occasions in 2018 and 2019. With the help of Lavickyte, her club team won the u15, u17 and u19 Norwegian championships.

Men's basketball

Tim Shelton, the son of former Beaver basketball standout Lonnie Shelton, is joining the Oregon State men’s basketball program as an assistant coach. The announcement was made by head coach Wayne Tinkle.

Shelton, 32, was an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator at Fresno State University the past four seasons after spending six years at San Diego State University as an assistant coach, director of player development and graduate manager.

Shelton was named an Under Armour 30-under-30 honoree by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in 2018, which annually recognizes the best 30 coaches under the age of 30.

In his four seasons at Fresno State, Shelton helped lead the team to two 23-win campaigns. This past season the Bulldogs finished with a 23-13 record, including a 4-0 mark in The Basketball Classic that culminated in an 85-74 win over Coastal Carolina in the championship game. In his first season at Fresno State in 2018-19, the team went 23-9 and had three players earn All-Mountain West Conference honors.

Shelton served one season as an assistant coach at San Diego State after spending four years as the program's director of player development. He began his post-playing career as a graduate manager for San Diego State in 2012-13 while completing his master’s degree coursework.

This appointment is contingent on Shelton’s satisfactorily completing customary background checks required by the university.

Men's soccer

Oregon State has added a pair of assistant coaches to the men's soccer staff, as head coach Terry Boss announced the hiring of Abel Wasswa and Sergi Nus.

Wasswa spent the last six seasons at UMass Lowell. He helped the River Hawks to a 13-1-2 record in 2016, as the squad won its first ever America East title and ended the season ranked No. 12 in the nation. Wasswa was part of the group that was named NSCAA East Region Coaching Staff of the Year as well as America East Staff of the Year.

The River Hawks reached the America East Tournament three consecutive seasons from 2017-19, making at least the semi-finals in each of those appearances, including a trip to the final in 2017.

Wasswa previously served as head coach for the Boys U18 Global Premier Soccer Club and New England Futbol Club U16 and U17 teams. Born in Uganda, Wasswa played at and graduated from UMass Lowell.

Nus coached most recently in Turkey, where he was an assistant coach for FDC Vista, developing offensive and defensive game plans. Prior to that, he played professionally for South Georgia Tormenta FC of the USL.

Nus played under Boss at Virginia where he was a two-time All-Region selection, as well as a two-time All-ACC honoree. A native of Barcelona, Spain, Nus graduated from Virginia and also holds a masters’ degree from Duke.

