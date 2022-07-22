OSU notebook: Men's basketball adds grad transfer from San Franscisco

Dzmitry Ryuny has signed an athletics aid agreement to join the Oregon State men's basketball program beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Ryuny, a 6-foot-9 forward, played the last four seasons at the University of San Francisco and has one year of eligibility remaining.

He joins a class that includes 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Bilodeau, 6-foot-4 shooting guard Nick Krass, 6-foot-2 point guard Jordan Pope, 6-foot-5 wing Justin Rochelin, 6-foot-7 small forward Jayden Stevens, 6-foot-8 wing Michael Rataj and 6-foot-3 point guard Christian Wright.

“We’re excited to be adding Dzmitry to our team,” coach Wayne Tinkle said in a release. “He is a tough, skilled 6-foot-9 player who can really shoot the ball. He’s also a willing defender and strong rebounder, a combination we’re thrilled about at the forward position. His maturity will really help with the development of our young team as well."

Cross-country schedule announced

The Oregon State cross-country team has finalized its schedule for the 2022 fall season.

The Beavers will open the year at the Portland State Rust Buster on Sept. 2, before competing in the Western Oregon Ash Creek Invitational on Sept. 16. Oregon State will run in the Dellinger Invitational on Sept. 23, before finishing the month in South Bend at the Notre Dame Invitational (Sept. 30).

October will begin with the Charles Bowles Invitational on the first of the month. The Nuttycombe Invitational will take place on Oct. 14, followed by the Lewis and Clark Invitational the next day.

Pac-12 Championships will be hosted by USC and will take place on Oct. 28. NCAA West Regionals will occur on Nov. 11, followed by NCAA Championships on Nov. 19.

Golfers receive academic honor

Men’s golfers Carson Barry, Mateo Fuenmayor, Jackson Lake and Nolan Thoroughgood have been named Srixon/Cleveland Golf NCAA Division I All-America Scholars.

It’s the second academic honor of the year for all four as each was recognized on the Pac-12’s Spring Academic Honor Roll last week.

To be eligible for All-America Scholar honors, student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior and participate in at least 50% of their team’s competitive rounds. Golfers must also have a stroke average of under 76.0 and maintain at least a 3.2 grade point average.

Barry and Thoroughgood are both repeat selections after being recognized after the 2021 season as well.

Barry maintained a 72.23 stroke average in 2021-22, and tallied 11 rounds under par. Fuenmayor posted nine rounds under par and finished with a 73.32 stroke average. Lake tallied seven rounds under par and ended the year with an average of 72.71. Thoroughgood averaged 73.96 strokes per round and finished with two under par.