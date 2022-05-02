OSU notebook: Longtime OSU booster Bert Babb dies

Bert Babb, a longtime supporter of Oregon State athletics, died on Sunday.

Babb and his wife, Shirley Hamilton-Babb, contributed to many projects on the Oregon State campus, including construction of the Bert and Shirley Babb Players Lounge at Goss Stadium.

Babb, whose father played baseball at Oregon State, is a past president of the Beaver Club. He served as the co-chair of the Valley Football Center steering committee and was a member of the Goss Stadium steering committee. He and his wife also supported the renovation of the women's basketball locker rooms at Gill Coliseum as well as the construction of the basketball practice facility.

Babb is a past member of the OSU Foundation Board of Trustees and was part of the team which supported the construction of the CH2M-Hill Alumni Center.

Among many other honors, Babb received the Dan W. Poling Alumni Service Award and the Martin Chaves Lifetime Achievement Award from Oregon State University.

Kwan honored

Former Oregon State outfielder Steven Kwan has been named the American League Rookie of the Month for April. Playing for the Cleveland Guardians, Kwan hit .354 in April, tallying five doubles, a triple and seven RBIs. He also walked nine times and scored 10 runs.

Kwan was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft after a stellar career at Oregon State. In his junior season, Kwan played in 65 games and hit .351 for a Beavers squad which won the national championship.

