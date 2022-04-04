OSU notebook: Hjerpe, Escobar, Haendiges honored

Oregon State pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been named the Pac-12 Conference pitcher of the week following his 17-strikeout performance on Friday against Stanford at Goss Stadium.

Hjerpe tied the program's single-game record for strikeouts, matching Mason Smith's effort in a 1994 game against Portland. His 17 strikeouts are also the most by an NCAA Division I pitcher this season.

This is the second time this season that Hjerpe has won this award. He has recorded 68 strikeouts this season, which leads the Pac-12 and is tied for fifth nationally. He is also tied for first in the country with six wins.

Hjerpe was also named one of the national players of the week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday.

Softball

Freshmen standouts Kiki Escobar and Sarah Haendiges earned Pac-12 weekly conference awards after helping the 20th-ranked Beavers go 4-0 last week, including a three-game sweep at California.

Escobar takes home her second Pac-12 freshman of the week honor while Haendiges received her first Pac-12 pitcher of the week award.

Escobar went 10 for 16 (.625) with two RBIs, two doubles and four runs scored. The second baseman added a .750 slugging percentage and had two stolen bases.

Escobar reached base in all four outings, highlighted by a 4-for-5 performance at Saint Mary's and a 3-for-4 game in the second game at Cal. Capping of the weekend, Escobar was one of just two Beavers to register a hit in the pitchers' duel in the California series finale.

Escobar leads the team with 53 hits and has started in all 37 games for the Beavers (29-8, 5-4).

Haendiges appeared in all four games with two complete-game shutouts, improving to 9-2 this season and lowering her earned run average to 1.79. She struck out a combined 16 batters in 17 innings, surrendering nine hits and one walk over the course of four games.

The right-hander came in for relief on two occasions, highlighted by four strikeouts in two frames at Saint Mary's to keep the shutout intact.

Oregon State has given up just two runs in its last seven games, outscoring its opponents 29-2.

