OSU notebook: Four Beavers named to softball all-conference teams

The Oregon State softball program placed four players on the Pac-12 all-conference teams, led by senior Mariah Mazon and junior Frankie Hammoude, who were named to the first team.

Freshmen Kiki Escobar and Sarah Haendiges were named to the second team and were also selected for the all-freshmen team, along with teammate Eliana Gottlieb.

The honorees were selected by a vote of the conference head coaches.

This is the second time that Mazon has been named to the all-conference first team. She has also been named to the second team and third team and was named to the all-freshman team. Mazon leads the Beavers with an ERA of 1.60, which is also good for third in the Pac-12, and has a 12-10 record with one save and 171 strikeoutes in 136 innings pitched.

Mazon has pitched in 25 games this season with 20 starts and 14 complete games, including two shutouts. At the plate, Mazon's .690 slugging percentage is second on the team and she has hit six home runs, nine doubles and a triple with a .345 batting average.

Hammoude is also a repeat member of the all-conference first team. Hammoude is the team leader in walks (28), home runs (12), RBIs (34), slugging percentage (.736) and batting average (.388). She is second on the team with 47 hits and fourth with six doubles in 121 plate appearances. Hammoude is in the top 10 in the Pac-12 in six different statistical categories.

Escobar is third in the Pac-12 with 65 hits. She leads Oregon State in hits, doubles (10) and stolen bases (10) and is second with 34 runs scored and a .363 batting average. She has started in all 49 games this season, playing three different positions in the infield.

Haendiges has posted a 1.62 ERA and is 10-5 overall. Her seven shutouts rank 22nd in the country and her ERA ranks 26th in the country. Haendiges has gone the distance in 10 of her 17 starts and she has 117 strikeouts in 112 innings pitched.

Gottlieb is batting .285 with 40 hits, five home runs, 22 RBIs, 18 walks, seven doubles, nine stolen bases and a team-best 34 runs scored. She has been a standout in the outfield defensively in her first full season with Oregon State, starting in every game this year.

Oregon State (31-18, 7-14) is hosting Utah in its final series of the regular season with the first game set for 6 p.m. Thursday night. The series will continue with games at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, with both games available on OSU's live stream.

Wrestling

Oregon State wrestler Lane Stigall is one of two recipients for the Pac-12 Conference’s Leadership Awards for 2022. Stigall is the eighth Oregon State student-athlete to receive the honor since it was first awarded in 2002.

The Pac-12 established the award to recognize student-athletes who have served on their institutional Student-Athlete Advisory Committees (SAAC) and demonstrated leadership. This award is a $3,000 scholarship for postgraduate study awarded to one male and one female student-athlete each year.

The Pac-12's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which is composed of representatives from each member institution, selects the winners of the award each year from nominations submitted by each campus SAAC.

Stigall, who graduated from Oregon State in March with a 3.96 GPA and a bachelor's degree in biological sciences, has been involved in leadership capacities with OSU's SAAC and Student-Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) since arriving in Corvallis as a transfer from Missouri in 2019.

A volunteer youth wrestling coach for the past six years, Stigall also volunteered his time throughout the past year as an online crisis counselor.

He scored a 519 on the MCAT last fall, the highest-ever score for an Oregon State student-athlete and has secured a full-time internship with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU). Stigall will work at OHSU while applying to medical school.

