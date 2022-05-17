OSU notebook: Christian Wright will join men's basketball program

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle announced Tuesday the addition of Christian Wright who signed an athletics aid agreement to join the Beavers basketball program beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Wright, a 6-foot-3 point guard, attended the University of Georgia this past season.

He joins a class that includes 6-foot-8 forward Tyler Bilodeau, 6-foot-4 shooting guard Nick Krass, 6-foot-2 point guard Jordan Pope, 6-foot-7 small forward Jayden Stevens and 6-foot-8 wing Michael Rataj.

“Christian will be a terrific addition to our program,” Tinkle said in a school release. “He played a ton of minutes as a freshman in one of the best leagues in the country last season. He can play on or off the ball offensively and is a true playmaker. We really liked his assist/turnover ratio and the fact that he’s a willing passer. He also loves the defensive side of the ball and will set the tone on that end for us. He’s a tough, competitive, high-character young man that gets it done on the court and in the classroom. We are thrilled to be adding him to our team.”

Baseball

Oregon State sophomore Cooper Hjerpe is one of 25 semifinalists for the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s National Pitcher of the Year Award, it was announced on Tuesday.

Hjerpe is one of two pitchers from the Pac-12 Conference on the list, which also includes Stanford’s Alex Williams.

Hjerpe, a Capay, California, native, is 9-1 with a 2.42 ERA in 12 starts this season. He is third in the country with 125 strikeouts, doing so in just 78 innings. He has struck out 14.42 batters per nine innings, tops in the nation.

He is a two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the week and was also named the national pitcher of the week in April following a 17-strikeout performance versus Stanford that tied the Oregon State single-game record.

Softball

Oregon State senior Mariah Mazon has been named the Pac-12 player of the week and pitcher of the week. The conference nods are her fifth and sixth of her career and second and third this season.

Mazon struck out a combined 21 batters in three appearances (15⅓ innings), collecting two wins in the Beavers' series with Utah to conclude the regular season. She surrendered 14 hits and six walks, giving up one earned run.

The senior now has a total of 833 career strikeouts, needing 20 to break the Oregon State record of 852 set by Brianne McGowan (2004-07).

In three games, Mazon led the team in hits (6 for 9), RBIs (seven), runs (four) and home runs (three). Mazon slugged 1.667, registering 15 total bases with a .667 batting average.

Oregon State faces Ohio State at 4 p.m. Friday in the Knoxville Regional.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.