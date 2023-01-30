OSU notebook: Carey climbs to No. 2 in all-around rankings

Oregon State sophomore Jadey Carey has moved up the national all-around rankings following the Beavers' meet Sunday at UCLA.

Carey is now tied for second place in the rankings with her fellow Olympian Suni Lee of Auburn. Both have an average score of 39.675. Carey, however, has posted a higher single-meet score at 39.825 compared to Lee's best mark of 39.750.

Florida's Trinity Thomas, the defending NCAA all-around champion, is first with an average of 39.688.

In individual events, Carey is ranked first in the vault, is tied for second in the floor routine, is seventh on balance beam and is 22nd on bars.

Jenna Domingo is ranked 37th on the beam and Kristina Peterson is ranked 50th on the floor.

As a team, Oregon State has climbed to No. 12. The Beavers are ranked fifth on beam, sixth on floor, 14th on vault and 30th on the uneven parallel bars.

Oregon State will face No. 25 Washington in a Pac-12 Conference meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in Seattle. The meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Men's basketball

Oregon State guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 Conference freshman of the week for the second week in a row.

Pope earned the award after scoring 17 of his 19 points in the second half during the Beavers' win over Colorado on Saturday. Pope made five 3-pointers in the contest.

Pope scored 11 points in the game at Utah.

For the season, Pope is averaging 12.6 points per game, highest among Pac-12 freshmen. He is also second among the conference’s freshmen in assists.

This is the third time Pope has received this award, the most in the conference.

Oregon State will play Thursday at Arizona State.

Track & Field

Oregon State track and field is ranked in the Top 25 of the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rating Index for the first time in school history, checking in at No. 21.

Led by sixth-year head coach Louie Quintana, OSU rose sixteen spots from No. 37 after a weekend in which they broke the school record in the 4x400 meter relay and had two athletes beat the previous record in the mile. The record-breakers highlighted a day where 10 Beavers posted personal bests and six claimed new spots in the OSU Top 10 for at least one event. Oregon State athletes posted 15 person bests over the weekend at the UW Invite and Razorback Invite.

If the season ended today, Oregon State would have five NCAA Indoor Championships qualifying marks with Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell qualifying in the mile and 3,000 meters as well as the distance medley relay team. Emma Nelson and Anneke Moersdorf also rank among the top 50 in the country in the high jump (no. 46) and pentathlon (no. 22), respectively.

Oregon State will be back in action from Feb. 10-11 at the UW Husky Classic in Seattle and Don Kirby Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico.