OSU notebook: Beavers sign German guard Pietsch

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has added freshman guard Martha Pietsch to its roster for the 2022-23 season, head coach Scott Rueck announced Friday.

Pietsch, who hails from Berlin, has been part of the German National Team system at multiple levels. She competed in the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championships, averaging 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest at the event. Her tournament was highlighted by a 17-point showing against France in the group phase.

The guard currently plays for Freiburg in the German DBBL. She has appeared in five contests during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring six points in her team’s matchup with Osnabrueck. Pietsch is slated to compete for the German U20 squad this summer.

Pietsch will be joined this fall fellow incoming freshmen Raegan Beers, Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford and Timea Gardiner, as well as transfers Bendu Yeaney and Shalexxus Aaron.

Women's soccer

Oregon State women's soccer has added Arkansas transfer Ava Benedetti to the 2022 team.

The Happy Valley native plans to join the Beavers this fall and intends to study biology.

Benedetti played a pivotal role for the Razorbacks last year, appearing in 19 games after Arkansas made its first Elite 8 appearance in program history with a 19-4-1 overall record and 9-1 SEC record.

The midfielder scored two goals during 2021, including the game-winning goal against Eastern Washington during non-conference play and in the SEC Tournament semifinals against Auburn.

Benedetti reeled off three assists on the year to go along with 21 shots and 12 on frame.

Prior to joining the Razorbacks, Benedetti was a First Team All-WAC and All-Tournament player with Seattle in 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0