OSU men's soccer: Beavers open Pac-12 schedule against UCLA

Fourth-year head coach Terry Boss casts a very wide net in his recruiting for the Oregon State University men’s soccer team. There are 33 players on the roster from nine different countries, including the United States.
There are six players from Spain, three from France, two from both Senegal and South Africa, and one each from Cameroon, Denmark, England and Germany.
“It’s players from all over the world that are coming together and I guess that’s why they call it the beautiful game,” said fifth-year senior Tyrone Mondi, a midfielder from South Africa who leads the team with three goals and three assists.
Sofiane Djeffal, a senior midfielder from France, thinks the international nature of the squad has become one of its greatest strengths. He joined the program in Boss’ first year as head coach and has watched the team’s development.
“It’s amazing to see these guys coming from all over the world, Spain, France, and then you realize we’ve all grown together, first as people,” Djeffal said. “Obviously we all speak the same language when it comes to soccer.”
In their final year of eligibility, both Mondi and Djeffal share the same goal: to see Oregon State win the Pac-12 championship.
“It starts tomorrow evening when we take on UCLA,” Mondi said after practice on Wednesday.
Oregon State (4-1-1) plays its Pac-12 opener at home Thursday night against No. 23 UCLA (6-2-0). The squads split last season as each team earned a 2-1 home victory.
UCLA started slow this season, falling to Lipscomb in its opener and later losing at home against Portland. But the Bruins have bounced back, winning three in row, including a Pac-12 sweep of Stanford and California.
"They’re a good team, they’re technical," Boss said. "We want to play great teams. We’re lucky to be in the Pac-12. Every game is a big game."
The Beavers reached the 2020-21 NCAA tournament, falling to Virginia Tech 2-1 in extra time. Last season’s success resulted in the Beavers being ranked 16th in the preseason poll. The team climbed as high as No. 14 after starting off with wins over Denver, Air Force and Portland.
The Beavers then fell to Grand Canyon, 1-0, before rebounding with a victory over Seattle University. Oregon State and UC Santa Barbara played to a 1-1 draw in the Beavers’ final nonconference game.
Boss believes this team has all the pieces it needs to have a very successful season, including making a push for the conference crown.
“I think we have a special team,” Boss said. “In terms of talent, quality, ability, I think that’s there. … It’s, again, the collective. Coming together and bringing people from all over the world together with one heartbeat, one pulse. I think when we do that we can be very, very special.”
Djeffal, who has two goals and an assist in the first four games, said the team has added some new elements to its style this season. Boss confirmed that he is expanding the playbook and said that was one advantage of the stability within the program over the past few years. He said it is the players who make it possible to be more creative.
“I’m lucky to work with such smart soccer players, they’re able to take on information, able to adapt. We’ve been able to play in different attacking shapes, defending shapes trying to continually move one step faster than the opposition so that they’re continuing to adjust,” Boss said. “The word we use is brave. We want to set tempo, set the control of the game and look to dictate that from start to finish.”
Djeffal said if there was one area the team needs to improve it is being consistent for the full game. In the draw against UC Santa Barbara, the Beavers couldn’t close out a shutout and failed to score a second goal which would have put the game out of reach. Completing either task would have secured a win instead of a draw.
“Make sure that we are dialed-in for the whole 90 minutes. We have some great moments, we have some moments where it’s a little more difficult,” Djeffal said. “The talent of this team is incredible and it is going to make a difference at the end.”
Mondi transferred to Oregon State after starting his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina. He is grateful for the opportunity to play college soccer and to further his education. He is a multi-year academic all-American and is currently working on his MBA at Oregon State.
“It feels like it was just yesterday that I was a freshman. These moments, they fly by,” Mondi said. “I’ve had the privilege of playing for two different universities, see two different sides of college soccer being on the East Coast with Coastal and now with Oregon State on the West Coast. It’s been a privilege and it’s been an honor to be part of that system.”