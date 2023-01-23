OSU men's basketball: Beavers produce on both ends to get win at California

Oregon State found what it needed Sunday afternoon at California in Berkeley, providing a much-needed win for a team still searching for answers.

The Beavers got their second Pac-12 men’s basketball victory of the season, 68-48 at Haas Pavilion, in a contest that was never in doubt after a 13-0 run midway through the second half put OSU (8-12, 2-7) up 24 points.

It was a dominant Oregon State performance over the final 24 minutes of the contest, as the Beavers turned a one-point deficit into an eventual 28-point lead.

OSU was sparked by junior guard Dexter Akanno, who scored 10 straight Beavers points, the last five to start a 13-0 run that sent the visitors to halftime with a 27-15 advantage.

“Dex got us a bunch of energy on defense and offense. He hit a couple big shots late in the shot clock, and he brings a lot of energy on defense,” freshman guard Jordan Pope said in a postgame radio interview. “It’s contagious, he passes it on to everyone on the team. The ball started moving and we starting playing more together on defense. After that it was going from there.”

Pope, from Oakley, California, near the Bay Area, had a team-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with four assists and turnovers. On Monday he was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week.

Akanno had 16 points on 6 of 10 from the floor with four 3-pointers along with four rebounds.

It was a turnaround effort for Oregon State, which had scored a combined 88 points in its two previous road games. That included a 67-46 loss at Stanford three days earlier in the Cardinal’s first conference win.

Oregon State shot better than 50% in both halves versus California and finished 27 of 50 (a season-best 54%). That marked just the third time this season and the first occasion since the third game of the year against NAIA school Bushnell that the Beavers had connected on 50% or more of their field goal attempts.

OSU also made a season-high 13 3-pointers on 24 attempts (54.2) for another season-high percentage.

“It’s a big step. Coach Tinkle talks about you’re one step away, and it starts with a defensive stop or sharing the ball. It’s just one thing that could lead to a big road win,” associate head coach Eric Reveno said. “Last game got away from us. This one we stayed locked in. We made some shots, we shared it and had things go our way.”

The Beavers gave little ground on defense, holding the Golden Bears to 18-of-48 shooting, at 37.5% the lowest OSU opponent mark in the last 20 games. The Golden Bears were 3 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Cal guard Devin Askew, the team’s leading scorer on the season, shot 2 of 12 (1 of 5 on 3s) and eight points in his return after missing three-plus weeks.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The win ended a six-game losing streak and also stopped stretches of 18 straight defeats in true road games and 25 consecutive losses in games away from Gill Coliseum. The true road streak dated to a 75-70 win at Utah on March 3, 2021, just before the Beavers’ Pac-12 tournament championship and NCAA Elite Eight run.

“It means a lot, not only because it’s our first road win of the year, our first win in 2023,” Pope said. “It was a great bounce-back game from our loss back in Stanford and everybody contributed well and played a big part. It just means a lot to get that first win out of the way.”

Among the contributors was true freshman KC Ibekwe.

The center had played a combined 21 minutes in the previous six games he got to the court, sitting out four times in that stint taking back to a three-minute appearance Dec. 11 at Texas A&M.

But Ibekwe matched those 21 minutes Sunday, scoring six points on 3-of-5 shooting with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Everything in his stat line was a season best for the Canadian.

“He’s coming along. He’s worked hard with strength coach Chandler (Morrison) on his fitness and he’s worked there. You can see he has good feet for such a big guy,” Reveno said of the 6-foot-10, 287-pound Ibekwe. “He disrupted just by his size. He turned (Cal center Lars Thiemann, listed at 7-1, 260), who’s used to moving guys and just overpowering them. He couldn’t do it to KC. I thought (OSU forward Rodrigue Andela) did a good job, too. But having an anchor in there is really important.”