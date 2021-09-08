OSU football: Defense looks for a complete effort against Hawaii

Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was pleased with the unit’s effort Saturday night against Purdue, but was unsatisfied with the way the Boilermakers were able to move the ball on two decisive fourth-quarter drives.

“I thought we played a lot of really good defense for most of the game. It was the last two drives that we weren’t able to get stops. For 66 plays we held them to 16 points and then they scored 14 in the last nine,” Tibesar said during a press briefing following Wednesday's practice. “We’ve got to find a way to finish it, find a way to get another takeaway, find a way to get another stop and get the ball back to our offense.”

The Beavers trailed 16-14 early in the fourth quarter before Purdue pulled away for a 30-21 victory.

Sophomore linebacker Omar Speights said the Beavers must focus on staying consistent and locked-in mentally for four quarters.

“At the end of the game, a couple missed assignments that led to them scoring the last 14 points,” Speights said.

Speights also gave credit to Purdue for a handful of bold play calls late in the game.