OSU football: Defense learns from loss to Cougars

Oregon State’s defensive unit has had a lot of time to think about its performance in the second half of the loss at Washington State on Oct. 9.
The Cougars scored four second-half touchdowns to overcome a 10-3 halftime deficit in their 31-24 win over the Beavers. That was the last game for Oregon State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) before its bye week. The Beavers host Utah (4-2, 3-0) on Saturday afternoon.
“It was good to take the second half that we had from Washington State, digest it, think about it, and just really try to do everything we can throughout that bye week to not let that happen again. I think it was good to just kind of fester on that feeling and let that sink it. It’s not something we want to have happen again, ever,” said outside linebacker Riley Sharp, a redshirt sophomore from Salt Lake City.
The Cougars had success in the second half spreading the field with five wide receivers and the Beavers struggled to get stops on third down.
Defensive back Alton Julian said the defense has been going over each of those mistakes and is working on fundamentals such as tackling, taking good angles and executing its coverages.
Beyond that, he thinks defensive execution can come down to attitude.
“I don’t think we came out in the second half like we came out in the first half. So I think we’ve just got to keep the pressure on. If we get off to a good start, we’ve got to keep going,” said Julian, a redshirt sophomore from East Palo Alto, California.
Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said it was a very productive bye week. Coaches made recruiting trips and worked on film study to prepare for the second half of the season. Players got a few days off from practice, but they were engaged in film study as well, looking back at prior games and ahead to Utah.
Tibesar is impressed with the intensity shown by the players after they returned to the practice field on Sunday.
“They got a little bit of a break and then come back and (had) great practices this week starting on Sunday, after a little bit of time off, which is not always the case. You give football players a couple days off, often they come back, it takes two or three practices to get them going again and that has not been an issue,” Tibesar said.
Third-down defense has been an obvious area of concern for Oregon State. Tibesar said the team has been good in some down-and-distance situations, but has had less success when the offense needs between 7 and 12 yards for a first down. Two of those situations led to big plays against Washington State.
While acknowledging that the defense needs to improve on third down, Tibesar said it’s not a matter of fixing one problem.
“You go through it and there’s four quarterback scrambles that resulted in first downs,” Tibesar said. “It’s not the coverage, it’s not the rush, it’s the guy being able to escape the rush. … It’s not one thing.”
Taking a look at the bigger picture, Oregon State has a lot to celebrate from the first six games. The Beavers are tied fir first in the Pac-12 North and have a lot to play for down the stretch.
“Overall, I think we’re optimistic about where we’re at but we’re not comfortable with where we’re at. We’re always trying to get better,” Sharp said.