OSU football: 5 takeaways from the win over Utah

In the first half, Utah kept its offense on the field on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Quarterback Cameron Rising found Brant Quithe for a short reception but Oregon State defensive back Alton Julian made a strong tackle to keep him out of the end zone.

In the second half, with Oregon State holding a 42-31 lead, Utah once again faced fourth-and-goal from the 2. Rising looked for Britain Covey at the goal line but Oregon State’s Alex Austin hit Covey just as the ball arrived, breaking up the play. That defensive stand went a long way toward sealing the victory.

Tactical mistake

Looked at from Utah’s perspective, the decision to go for that touchdown on fourth down in the fourth quarter was a mistake. There were just over 6 minutes left to play and the Utes were down by 11. Kicking a field goal would have made it a one-possession game. Failing to get any points on that drive took some of the pressure off Oregon State.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham made a different decision a few minutes later when the Utes faced a fourth-and-3 from the 15. Utah kicked the field goal to make the score 42-34 with 2:38 left to play. After the onside kick was unsuccessful, Oregon State was able to run out the clock.

Perfection not required