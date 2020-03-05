OSU baseball: Beavers return to Goss Stadium

Kyler McMahan can specifically recall the first big mistake he made this baseball season.
Early in Oregon State’s game at San Diego State last Thursday, McMahan got aggressive and tried to advance to third base on a deep fly ball to center but was thrown out for the second out of the inning.
He knew he had made a needless error in a game that was still close, and he fully expected an earful from Beavers’ coach Mitch Canham once he returned to the dugout.
But the lecture never came.
It wasn’t until a few days later when Canham finally pulled McMahan aside and casually asked his player to take him through his thought process on the play.
“I think that a lot of coaches will get fired up about that. Your outs are very valuable — making dumb decisions on the base paths to take away those outs, a coach will get on you,” McMahan said. “I think it’s been great for us, through the whole fall, seeing how Mitch approaches everything and knowing that even if we do make a mistake that he will be there in comfort and want to talk to you about it.”
The laissez faire approach taken by Canham throughout his first season as the Beavers’ head coach has his players feeling calm and confident despite a turbulent start to the year. Even though the results haven’t been what they had hoped for, the players feel that the 35-year-old Canham has been easy to relate to and has them on the right track.
“I’ve noticed he’s an observer,” McMahan said of Canham. “He doesn’t go out and tell you that you’re wrong when you’re wrong. He kind of lets it sit and lets you reflect on what you did. Because typically when you make a mistake, you know that you did something wrong.”
Oregon State will make its long-awaited return to Goss Stadium this weekend for a three-game set against UC Santa Barbara, with the first pitch of the Beavers’ home-opener set for 5:35 Friday evening.
After a grueling three-week road trip to open the season, Oregon State sits at 5-6 with a week to go until Pac-12 play begins. The Beavers are hoping to learn from their early struggles and put some pitching woes behind them as they return to Corvallis.
“That adversity really is a big teacher for us,” catcher Troy Claunch said. “All of our losses are lessons. We mess up, we learn from it. We know how to correct it and we fix it the next time and we’re good to go.”
Thus far, offense hasn’t been a problem for the Beavers. Their .284 team batting average is good for 54th-best in the country, and they hung seven runs on a talented Mississippi State team to close out a series in Starkville two weeks ago.
McMahan is leading the way with a .457 batting average and 21 hits — the most in the Pac-12 — and a team-best five doubles. Andy Armstrong has hit .405 with eight RBIs, and Alex McGarry and Claunch have three homers and 13 RBIs apiece.
But Oregon State’s 4.84 team ERA ranks 178th in the country, and the Beavers have found themselves on the wrong end of some lopsided results. Canham has preached that he wants his staff to pitch to contact and let Oregon State’s athletic defense take care of the rest. Thus far, though, command has been fleeting at times for the Beavers’ pitchers.
“We’re giving up too many walks and I think that’s something we can work on — just pounding the zone, establishing fastballs and just getting ahead and being aggressive,” freshman reliever Cooper Hjerpe said.
Small sample sizes tend to skew early-season statistics. For example, Jake Mulholland, who earned Perfect Game third-team all-American honors last season, will not continue to carry the 15.26 ERA he currently owns after four appearances.
But Canham wants the 4.54 walks per-game that the Beavers’ staff has issued to shrink to an even tidier number.
“I expect them to attack the strike zone,” Canham said. “Each game that we’ve had so far, other guys are stepping up. The young guys are still building their arsenal and how to use it and trusting that contact is a good thing. We have better ideas of what kind of roles and situations these guys can come into and get outs. You really want to put them in a situation they can come into and be successful. But a lot of it is emphasizing throwing strikes and attacking the hitter.”
Christian Chamberlain will get the start Friday for the Beavers after posting sensational numbers in his first three appearances. The junior left-hander boasts a 2-0 record and has struck out 24 batters over 17 innings while walking seven. He has yet to allow an earned run.
UCSB will counter with sophomore Rodney Boone, a hard-throwing lefty who won the Big West's freshman pitcher of the year last season.
On Saturday, Jake Pfennigs (2-1, 4.63) will get the nod for the Beavers, and Nathan Burns (0-1, 5.40) will start on Sunday. For the Gauchos, Zach Torra (2-0, 0.47) will start Saturday and Michael McGreevy (2-0, 0.42) will start Sunday.