Oregon State University Athletics has suspended its sponsor relationship with Papa John’s following derogatory comments made recently by the corporation’s Founder and Chairman, Beaver Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday.
“The derogatory and insensitive comments made by Papa John's founder John Schnatter are not reflective of Oregon State University’s values and the inclusive environment we strive to foster throughout the university community and within OSU Athletics for all student-athletes and fans,” Barnes said.
