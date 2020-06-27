OSU athletics: Barnes faces fluid financial situation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State Director of Athletics Scott Barnes is facing a fluid situation when it comes to the financial impact on the school’s athletic department.

Barnes said OSU has plans in place to deal with any one of a variety of scenarios that could appear as the football season arrives this fall.

“Football obviously drives 75 to 80% of our revenue so it’s really important to keep an eye on that and understand the implications of the various scenarios,” Barnes said Thursday. “So it continues to be fluid.”

In May, the university announced the need to make $124 million in cuts beginning July 1. The athletic department is responsible for about $10 million.

That number is flexible due to the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It could be that number or it could be a bit less or a bit more depending on how many games we play, when we play, what our attendance will ultimately look like as it relates to allowable fans in the stands,” Barnes said. “Obviously we’ll follow our state health authorities and the governor’s office around what we can specifically do and we’ll take measures to do that. All of those things will greatly inform what our revenue deficit is.