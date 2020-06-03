OSU athletics announces budget cuts

“The personnel decisions we have made are exceptionally difficult because we will have to move forward without many great people who have contributed in major ways to the success of the university, student-athlete success and the department,” Barnes said. “It’s a decision no leader wants to make. I thank each of these colleagues for their service and commitment to our student-athletes and OSU athletics.”

Barnes said the budget reduction measures will help OSU athletics achieve its goal of diminishing projected revenue shortfalls. Other future actions in alignment with the university may be needed as the financial picture for the upcoming year becomes clearer.

“We will continue the process of identifying all the necessary mitigation strategies,” Barnes said, “None of these decisions will be easy. “Though the impacts of COVID-19 present a broad challenge for all of the Beaver Nation, I remain very positive about the outlook for OSU athletics.

“The short-term financial realities are difficult, but I remain optimistic about the long term future of Oregon State athletics,” Barnes said. “I appreciate our incredibly loyal fans for their understanding, and thank them for their continued support as we navigate these difficult waters.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0