OSU athletes ready to start campus workouts

Oregon State athletes have started to arrive at the school to begin offseason workouts.
Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said Monday there are about 110 Beavers from a variety of sports on campus ready to get back to work as soon as Thursday after screenings for the COVID-19 virus.
Testing began Monday. Those athletes taking a commercial airline flight back to Oregon will not be tested immediately.
Workouts will not be allowed until the test results are available and the individual shows no sign of COVID-19.
“We don’t commence actual workouts until we get through the testing (and) the physical examinations,” Barnes said. “We think we’ll be ready to go probably by Thursday, where some student-athletes are doing their individual workouts.”
Testing will continue throughout the process as needed.
“We’ll have the initial testing, that’s two types of tests, and then once a week is the regimen that we’re looking at doing,” Barnes said. “Obviously, as we’re looking at initiating this and moving forward all of this is subject to change depending on how we’re doing.”
Protocol actually begins before arrival. All athletes were asked to complete a 14-day quarantine at home before coming to the campus.
OSU Senior Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Dr. Doug Aukerman said that includes self-monitoring for symptoms.
“To where we’re reducing the risk of possibility of bringing coronavirus in a symptomatic carrier into our community where up to this point we’ve been very, very lucky and blessed that we have not had a lot of coronavirus cases in Benton County and our hope is that we can keep it that way,” Aukerman said.
“In addition, there’s been education sessions that are occurring with the sports medicine staff with the student-athletes around coronavirus, what it is, ways that they can protect themselves, the key methods to decrease the spread and mitigate the spread. And also to kind of change a little bit of the culture that if you are sick or have symptoms, you have to be willing to admit it and stay at home or stay down that day and not just push through it.”
Some of the workouts can be accomplished without much interaction with others but a good portion of time will be spent using facilities such as the weight room in the P. Wayne Valley Sports Performance Center.
Although the facility has been renovated recently and has plenty of wide-open space, the athletes will not be able to just work at any station and then move to another.
To avoid a free-for-all, athletes will be divided into small groups of about 10 that are made up of athletes who spend time in close proximity to each other outside of training. Those groups work out together and if one takes sick it will limit exposure.
“Every day they will go through a temperature check and a symptoms screen prior to entering any of the facilities and then they’ll wash their hands, obviously, when they go into the weight room and they’ll end up working at one specific workout area or one rack area,” Aukerman said. “It won’t be like the lifting planning was done before where they would roam around in different parts of the room. All of the workouts are going to occur right in that one immediate area and that way when they’re gone we can effectively clean that area prior to the next group coming in.”
Athletic department officials will decide how to handle testing as the sports move into closer physical activity.
Football, for example, will eventually conduct practices with higher levels of contact in order to get ready for the season.
“We will have to look and see what the prevailing evidence is at that time in terms of the frequency of testing and then the mode of testing as new antigen tests may come on line or new ways of testing,” Aukerman said. “At this point we are anticipating that it will be at least weekly but that may change based on the information at the time.”
If a positive test comes back, Aukerman said the Beavers will stay in lockstep with the Benton County Health Department.
“So we will take their lead as far as getting them quarantined and isolated and then begin contact tracing with all the individuals they were in contact with,” he said. “We will assist and work hand in hand with the county health department if and when that does occur.”
