OSU and Oregon agree to drop the term 'Civil War' for rivalry

OSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, made up of current student-athletes from every intercollegiate sports program, supports removing Civil War from the series. Former Beavers football standouts Steven Jackson and Ken Simonton are among prominent alumni who have also expressed approval and will be a part of the renaming process of the rivalry.

“I had the opportunity last week to meet with many student-athletes, and the pulse of the group was clear that we are in full support of renaming the Civil War,” said Joel Walker, OSU’s SAAC president and a current men’s soccer player. “The group stood strong on the belief that if we want to create change within our university, conference and nation, that taking a stand will not only initiate change but hopefully will encourage other institutions to reflect on the history of the names and buildings on their campuses.”

The football series between Oregon State and Oregon is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country in the Football Bowl Subdivision, with the 124th edition set for Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The two schools have competed in men’s basketball a record 354 times.

"Today's announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change," said Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens. "Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports."

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 21

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.